SLINGR announces SLINGRbot, the only solution that communicates with any application or data source from Slack

DENVER , Aug.Â "Today, many users experience chat overload when vendor specific bots litter their Slack channels with different commands and behaviors. SLINGRbot users can easily interact with all their applications with consistency." Grace Schroeder , CEO of SLINGR.io.

SLINGRbot is an exciting new approach to Slack bots that gives users a unified bot experience across multiple applications. For example, an inbound phone call can display caller ID in Slack along with account information and history from Autotask and payment status from Quickbooks.

"SLINGRbot is an exciting and meaningful addition for Slack users who also use Autotask" - said Kevin Eison , Principal of Disrupt-IT. "SLINGRbot helps me keep Autotask updated when I'm on the go and improves operational efficiency with time-saving automation that reduces errors."

SLINGRbot leverages the extensive integration capabilities of SLINGR.io low-code application platform as a service. SLINGRbot will rapidly add popular integrations including Google Contacts and Calendar, Twilio, IBM Watson Tone Analyzer and Personality Insights, GitHub, JIRA, Autotask, and others.

SLINGRbot features per/team pricing and can easily be added to any Slack team.

About SLINGR.io

SLINGR.io is the first low-code application platform as a service (aPaaS) that integrates and orchestrates cloud solutions to produce cohesive workflows. SLINGR Apps and SLINGRbot are products created using the SLINGR low-code development platform.

