International Care Ministries joins Smart and Operation Smile to treat cleft patients

Our strong network, relevant content, and value packed service offers all help us achieve our goal of providing customers with a digital experience like never before, Alberto said. END

Only recently, training on the Operation Smile app was conducted by Smart for ICM's community medical case coordinators (MCCs), who will be using the program as they carry out medical missions all over the country.

Representatives from Smart, Operation Smile and International Care Ministries pose for photos during the OSP app training for ICM medical case coordinators. Also in the photo are (third from left) ICM’s Dr. Raija Amayun, OSP’s Gian Trebol, Smart community partnerships manager Jill Lava, and OSP’s Timothy Lu.

The Operation Smile app, which has been conceptualized by Smart, records patient information and helps monitor their treatment progress. The information stored on the app is uploaded to the database of Operation Smile, helping the organization plan their missions efficiently.

“Operation Smile believes in patient-centered care, and that approach requires people who are nearest to the patients. Using the technology developed by Smart, and the grassroots network of ICM, we can work toward a future where there is no child living with an untreated cleft,” said Timothy Lu, Operation Smile Philippines Strategic Partnerships Director.

“We’re very excited about this partnership because it will multiply our ability to bring treatment to more cleft patients,” said Dr. Raija Amayun, ICM Clinical and Medical Director, adding the online database would help ease the workload of the MCCs and allow them to accommodate more patients.

ICM medical case coordinators undergo training on the Operation Smile app.

“Smart works with other organizations to advance its ‘technology for development’ initiatives. This partnership with Operation Smile and ICM is one of our key alliances in further addressing health gaps in the country,” said Ramon R. Isberto, PLDT and Smart Public Affairs Head.

Smart aims to empower communities by addressing public health concerns using technology and partnering with institutions. The collaboration with ICM is a strategic move in finding cleft patients in remote areas, and through the mobile app, Smart seeks to help Operation Smile eradicate cleft conditions and support its #UntilWeHeal campaign.

ICM has been providing health and livelihood support to the ultra poor since 1992 and working with partners in slum communities. The organization operates in 10 locations throughout Visayas and Mindanao.#