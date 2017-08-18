Congressman Charlie Crist Visits Harris Corporation for Space, Environment and Technology Discussions

Congressman Charlie Crist (D St. Petersburg) met with Harris Corporation (NYSE HRS) officials Thursday at the company's headquarters to discuss topics related to technology development and its impact on Florida.

The congressman, who represents Florida's 13th district, met with Chairman, President and CEO Bill Brown and other company leaders during his visit. Crist also explored Harris' Global Innovation Center, which showcases technology developed by the company's more than 7,700 scientists and engineers to support customers in more than 100 countries. A member of two House Science, Space, and Technology subcommittees - Space and Environment - Crist learned about Harris' space and environmental businesses, met with employees and answered questions about the budget environment in Washington, DC.

"Harris has a long and distinguished history in Florida and has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the state," Crist said. "The company also has a huge positive impact on the economy, spending more than $200 million with more than 1,100 suppliers throughout the state each year."

About Harris Corporation

Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers' toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence Systems. Learn more at harris.com.