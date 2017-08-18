Securus Takes Home Fifteenth Prize in 2017 with Five New Wins at the Golden Bridge Awards®

Securus Technologies, a leading provider of civil and criminal justice technology solutions for public safety, investigation, corrections and monitoring, announced today that it had won five awards at the 9th annual Golden Bridge AwardsÂ today, bringing the total to fifteen honors for the year.

The list of 2017 Golden Bridge Awards include:

GOLD - Executive of the Year - Richard A. ("Rick") Smith, CEO and Chairman GOLD - Lifetime Achievement Award (Woman) - Debbie Cates (Technical Support) GOLD - Support Dept. of the Year - ROA Team SILVER - Support Achievement of the Year - Norman Williams (Field Services) SILVER - Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year

"I'm humbled to be named executive of the year," said Richard A. ("Rick") Smith, CEO and Chairman of Securus Technologies. "When I joined Securus nine (9) years ago it was a mid-sized Inmate Telecom company. Since then, our Team has experienced tremendous growth both organically and through acquisitions including much operational and financial success. We represent the only one stop shop for all corrections and law enforcement technology needs. This was through the hard work and dedication of all the men and women at Securus who come to work every day and make America a safer place while facilitating positive inmate communications to +24 million friends/family members. We save thousands of lives each year, we help solve and prevent hundreds of thousands of crimes each year, we help to reduce recidivism, we have paid $722 million in commissions in the last five (5) years to facilities that primarily goes to inmate issues, we have directly invested $610 million that helps inmates, friends, and family members and all of society, and we facilitate key communications for inmates - over 400 million calls per year. This award is real recognition for all that we serve," concluded Smith.

Securus was awarded for both team and individual accomplishments this year in a wide range of categories from multiple independent peer review award programs. With awards for all operational departments, leadership and associate levels Securus is well positioned to providing customers with the best possible experience in the industry. "Securus had a banner year in 2017 with an 82% Net Promoter Score, 4.5 out of 5 Customer Satisfaction, and a 99% First Contact Resolution; the best in our history," stated Danny de Hoyos, Senior Vice President Operations at Securus.

"This success is attributable to the outstanding execution and dedication of our people like Debbie Cates who is an inspiration to women and girls. People like Norman Williams who does what is needed to deliver for his customers, and our support enablement teams like Reporting and Analysis and the many programs we have to give back to the communities we serve; including helping inmates successfully re-enter society. These awards are additional recognition of why Securus is the leader in the Corrections and Law Enforcement technology space," concluded de Hoyos.

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, innovations, products and services, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, innovations, best deployments, product management, public relations, marketing, corporate communications, international business, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, September 18, 2017 during the annual Red Carpet Golden Bridge Awards Ceremony.

