Emma Announces First-Ever Roadshow Focused on Winning the Email Inbox

Emma, a provider of best in class marketing software and services, today announced the full lineup of its first ever Roadshow. Following the success of its third annual Marketing United conference, Emma, along with Sparkfly, Torchlite and ReviewTrackers, will be heading to Austin, Denver, Boston and Chicago in August and September to discuss the state of marketing and provide practical advice to help marketers be more successful.

"Email is the heart of successful marketing, but unfortunately, there's still a lot of bad email out there. Today's marketers wrestle with a bunch of conflicting priorities, so it's a channel that often gets neglected," said Colby Cavanaugh, SVP of Marketing at Emma. "We're so excited that with the help of our partner network, we can offer marketers real world advice about how they can overcome the challenges they face."

The theme of the first Roadshow is "Winning the Inbox." Content will be dedicated to helping marketers compete with and win against their biggest competitors. Discussion also will center around the conflicting priorities facing marketers every day, including what to do from a business perspective to meet their audience's needs, prioritize customer engagement over reach, and overcome the challenges that come with digital advertising saturation.

Topics will span best practices and tips on how to create a bulletproof email marketing strategy to power better customer engagement and ultimately win their attention. Highlights from the agenda include:

The Emma Roadshow promises to deliver a lively, action-packed event to attendees. Further details on the location and timing are as follows:

Registration is free and can be completed at myemma.com/roadshow.

ABOUT EMMA

Emma's powerful digital marketing platform makes it easy for teams of all sizes to create beautifully designed email campaigns that drive results. Identify who to target, automate your marketing programs and integrate with the technologies you use most to deliver more timely, personalized and effective communications. With award-winning thought leadership, friendly expert services and thoughtful product design, Emma helps marketers worldwide do their very best work. To learn more, visit myemma.com or follow us on Twitter.