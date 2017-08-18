Zayo’s Asia-Pacific Capability Attracts Customers in Multiple Sectors

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE ZAYO) expanded Asia Pacific (APAC) capability, part of its Global Reach business unit, is attracting customers in multiple sectors, including multinational financial and professional services companies, global retailers, healthcare, pharmaceutical, telecommunication companies and large CDN providers.

As a result of the demand in the region, Zayo has established two additional points of presence (PoPs) in the key Asian markets of Tokyo and Sydney, complementing existing Zayo PoPs in Hong Kong and Singapore. All four markets are key centers for finance and commerce, and serve as gateways to China and Southeast Asia.

With these expanded capabilities, Zayo can now provide integrated infrastructure services across five continents. Customers benefit from the combination of strong and growing fiber footprint and carefully negotiated strategic partnerships with local providers, resulting in end-to-end global solutions.

"These PoPs are tied to anchor tenant contracts, with associated positive returns," explained Bruce Garrison, vice president, Global Reach at Zayo. "We've experienced strong demand for our first APAC PoP in Singapore and we expect a similar trajectory for the other three markets. Our strong fiber footprint across the Western Hemisphere, in conjunction with these expanded global capabilities, has become a unique point of differentiation for our enterprise customers."

The past few years have been an opportune time for multinational companies to expand their presence in APAC. The region is now the largest e-commerce market in the world, with China, Japan and Australia leading the way. It is home to 55 percent of the world's population and half of the world's internet users.

Zayo's Global Reach will continue to evaluate success-based expansions across the globe to serve its enterprise customers' needs internationally.

For more information about Zayo's Global Reach, please visit: www.zayo.com/solutions/global-network/global-reach/

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world's leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo's 122,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides clients with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth and services. For more information, visit zayo.com.

