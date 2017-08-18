Tech Electronics Acquires Professional Fire Alarm Systems, Inc.

ST. LOUIS , Aug. Tech Electronics, a leading technology services organization, announces the acquisition of commercial communications systems provider, Professional Fire Alarm Systems, Inc. (PFAS). Both privately owned companies specialize in the design, installation, and service of fire, security, sound and nurse call systems for the business to business, government, healthcare and education markets.

The purchase of Professional Fire Alarm Systems, Inc. based in Topeka, Kansas with a regional office in Overland Park, Kansas furthers Tech Electronics' strategic goal of geographic expansion. Earlier this year, the company, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri , announced the acquisition of Fire Detection Systems located in Denver , Colorado.

"This acquisition bridges the gap between our Columbia and Colorado offices, expanding our services across five continuous states," says Kurt Canova , President of Tech Electronics. "Professional Fire Alarm Systems' reputation as a technology service provider with a strong company culture seamlessly aligns with our mission."

Founded in 2004, Professional Fire Alarm Systems generates over five million dollars in revenues a year, with 25 employees, making it one of Tech Electronics' largest acquisitions' to date. Professional Fire Alarm Systems will continue to operate under the same leadership and provide the same services as Tech Electronics of Kansas .

"We believe in the mission and strategic goals of Tech Electronics," says Deb Hall , Owner of Professional Fire Alarm Systems, Inc. "Their reputation in the technology services industry and core business values aligns with the foundation on which we founded our company, making this the right choice for our customers and employees."

The addition of Professional Fire Alarm Systems brings Tech Electronics to nine locations across the United States and continues to supports the company's strategic growth goals of reaching 100 million in revenue by the year 2022.

"It has already been an exciting year for our company," continued Canova. "The acquisitions and the launch of our cloud-based solution offering, TECHcloud, support our goal of growth through continued geographic expansion, innovation, and expanded service offerings."

This is the fifth acquisition for Tech Electronics in the past six years. The family-owned company, whose fiscal ends in March, is projecting a record year with revenues to exceed 70 Million dollars with more cloud system offerings being added to its portfolio later this year.

About Tech Electronics

Tech Electronics is a technology services organization headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a network of regional offices in Columbia & Springfield, MO , Bloomington & Chicago, IL , Indianapolis, IN , Denver, CO and Topeka & Overland Park, KS. Since 1963, Tech Electronics has been designing, installing and maintaining a variety of systems and services for institutions and organizations in the government, healthcare, education & business markets.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-electronics-acquires-professional-fire-alarm-systems-inc-300506404.html

SOURCE Tech Electronics, Inc.

http://www.techelectronics.com