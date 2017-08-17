Edgile Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas , Aug.Â Inc. magazineÂ has rankedÂ Edgile, the leading cyber risk and regulatory compliance consulting firm, No. 1185 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies. Edgile's success is a measure of the growing demand for the firm's business aligned security strategy and implementation services by leading organizations to securely and compliantly transform their businesses.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the most dynamic segment of the US economy: independent small businesses.

"We're honored to once again be named to the Inc. 5000 for Edgile's success helping customers secure their enterprises for the digital age," said Don Elledge , Edgile CEO. "Our strong growth reflects the results of Edgile's senior team's deep expertise and trusted partner relationship with many of the world's leading organizations to securely move their operations to the cloud."

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. is the most competitive crop in the list's history. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg . "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held from October 10 through 12, 2017 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, CA.

ABOUT EDGILE

Edgile is the trusted cyber risk and regulatory compliance partner to the world's leading organizations, providing consulting, managed services, and harmonized regulatory content. We secure the modern enterprise by developing programs that increase business agility and create a competitive advantage for our clients. Our strategy-first model optimizes on-premises and cloud security, IAM, GRC, and cybersecurity.

For more information about Edgile: www.edgile.com.

