Source Intelligence Annual Analysis of Conflict Minerals Filings Show Companies Remain Concerned About Consumer-Facing Transparency

CARLSBAD, Calif. , Aug. Source Intelligence has released its annual analysis of conflict minerals reports for the 2016 reporting year and despite U.S. government efforts to relax requirements, companies continue to demonstrate increased efforts to minimize sourcing from conflict regions.

"Public-facing transparency is increasing for companies because of a global expansion of stakeholder scrutiny, regulation and consumer spending decisions," said Jess Kraus , CEO of Source Intelligence, the world's leading data collection and compliance solution. "Conflict minerals are becoming part of a company's comprehensive sustainability and compliance programs due to continued external pressure on the topic."

In its analysis (available for download here), Source Intelligence found that although the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is relaxing Dodd-Frank rules, more companies continue to undertake significant effort to trace the source of their raw materials to avoid connections with war-torn areas and regions known for human rights violations.

"The due diligence set into motion when Dodd-Frank was enacted is benefitting many companies because they now face emerging compliance and transparency pressure in the European Union and other parts of the world," Kraus said. "Many companies are taking advantage of advancements in technology, centralized validation databases and other resources to avoid brand risk."

