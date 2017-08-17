BT Named A Leader In The IDC MarketScape For Worldwide Managed Security Services 2017

DALLAS , Aug.Â BT today announced that it has been positioned as a "Leader" in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Managed Security Services 2017 Vendor Assessment.

In this year's report, BT has moved into the Leaders category. In the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Managed Security Services, published in 2014, BT had been named a Major Player .

The report notes that BT's differentiation comes through its ability to be a one-stop shop for its customers thanks to its capacity to seamlessly integrate a broad security portfolio of managed services with a customer's BT-provided WAN, LAN and compute solutions.

The report also highlights the fact that "an extensive network gives BT the insight into attacks so that BT can watch, learn, predict, and respond to the latest threats."

Specifically, the IDC MarketScape report identifies BT's strengths such as:

The report also highlights the fact that "BT's investments are focused on assisting customers in their digital journeys as they operate in new environments created by cloud, virtualized services, and IoT. BT offers advanced services that help customers transition with confidence and exploit these new technologies."

Mark Hughes , CEO of BT Security, said: "We are delighted to be recognised as a global leader for managed security services globally in the IDC MarketScape report. This validates our continued investments in security capabilities and in enhancements of our global capabilities. We are fully dedicated to offer scalability, flexibility and performance within a secure environment to our customers as they embark on their digital transformation journeys."

Sources *IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Security Services 2017 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US41320917, August 2017 .

View the report here.

About IDC MarketScape IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360 degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

