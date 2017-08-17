Evolve IP Named For 5th Time to 2017 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

WAYNE, Pa. , Aug.Â Evolve IP, The Cloud Strategy Company , today announced its inclusion on Inc. Magazine's 2017 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies in America. Evolve IP has been named to the list for the 5th time, earning a spot on the 2017 Honor Roll a distinction which fewer than a tenth of Inc. 5000 honorees achieve. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, LinkedIn and many other well known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

"Evolve IP is a great success story. We are honored to be placed again on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list and to join the exclusive Honor Roll of fast-track businesses," said Thomas Gravina , Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Evolve IP. "I am very proud and appreciative of our associates across the globe who have helped to make this recognition possible."

"Evolve IP's ability to deliver customized, integrated cloud strategies in both cloud communications and cloud computing has fueled our expansion, and we look forward to future growth on a global scale in the years ahead," said Guy Fardone , President and Founding Partner of Evolve IP.

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 16 ) is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved a three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion , and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

One of the world's fastest growing cloud strategy companies, Evolve IP provides best-of-breed cloud solutions to more than 1,500 enterprises across the globe and to more than 210,000 users. Many of the world's most recognizable brands rely on the company's Evolve IP OneCloudTM strategy to migrate multiple integrated cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: disaster recovery, contact centers, IP phone systems / unified communications, virtual desktops, IaaS, and more.

In addition to being named to this year's Inc. 5000, Evolve IP has received numerous nationally recognized honors. These credits include being named as one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur Magazine, getting noted as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, inclusion as a Red Herring Top 100, and winning numerous product awards across the company's entire cloud services suite. For a recent list of Evolve IP's honors and awards please click here. For more information about Evolve IP please visit: http://www.evolveip.net/?utm_medium=PR&utm_source=LinkedIn&utm_campaign=inc-5000&utm_term=pr-log&utm_content=evolve-ip-inc-5000

WHY CUSTOMERS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP

The Cloud is no longer about buying individual services. It's now about having a strategy for multiple services and making them work together to provide greater IT efficiency. For over a decade Evolve IP has delivered customized strategies and integrated services for both cloud computing and communications; solutions that are designed to work together and with the applications you already use in your business. The Evolve IP OneCloudTM lets enterprises move a service at a time, to a secure, virtual private environment, and our analyst-acclaimed solutions are built on a world-class, compliant architecture that leverages the blue-chip technologies organizations already know and trust. Our long-term success is built on a business deploying more services with Evolve IP so we are invested in our customers' future. As a result, we are dedicated to providing superior service in every aspect of our client relationships and this has resulted in the industry's highest verified customer satisfaction.

