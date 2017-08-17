Gartner Recognizes Virtusa as a Visionary in 2017 Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS VRTU), a global business consulting and IT outsourcing company that accelerates business outcomes for its clients, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Visionary quadrant of the 2017 Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Worldwide. The report, published on July 19, 2017, evaluated Virtusa along with 16 other CSPs. Virtusa is the only company positioned in the Visionary section of the Magic Quadrant.

According to Gartner, "This edition of the Magic Quadrant project demonstrates that communications service providers (CSPs) are continuing with various transformation projects as compared with previously seen business process outsourcing (BPO) or simple application development/maintenance outsourcing." Gartner adds, "This scenario makes the role of IT services providers important from CSPs' future readiness perspective."

"In recognizing us as a visionary in this year's Magic Quadrant, Gartner is affirming that we are at the forefront of helping our clients reimagine their business and establish themselves as undisputed leaders in the markets they serve," said Srinivasan Jayaraman, global head of Communications, Media, Information and Entertainment (CMIE), Virtusa. "We have worked closely with our CSP clients on their journeys to digitally transform their business and achieve competitive advantage. They are partnering with Virtusa to help accelerate innovation velocity, and use technology and domain solutions effectively to support business growth and enhance consumer experience. We leverage our product engineering heritage and 'Telco of the Future' innovation labs, along with a business consulting-led approach and strong partner ecosystem, to build targeted industry solutions to meet these and other CSP business goals."

Virtusa's telco labs empower CSPs to bring customers and partners together through a single platform, enabling them to jumpstart their transformation processes while providing opportunities to co-create and co-innovate across such areas as blockchain, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). Currently, Virtusa is driving several large digital transformation programs, leveraging customer and digital maturity indexes, customer experience assessment frameworks, SDLC automation, benchmarking tools, and solution accelerators, through wireline and wireless technologies developed in its telco labs. By leveraging the innovative capabilities of the telco labs, CSPs can develop necessary expertise to deliver their concepts to market quickly while reducing their transformation cycle time by 50 percent.

For the IT Services for CSPs Magic Quadrant, Gartner evaluated vendors with expertise in discrete and multi-year engagements around operational IT in a multiregional context. The assessment evaluates vendors' current offerings and overall strategies, as well as their future initiatives and product roadmaps. The report was compiled by analysts Jouni Forsman, Norbert J. Scholtz and Amresh Nandan.

"The Gartner Magic Quadrant recognition clearly validates the trust our clients have in our ability to successfully partner with them in their business transformation journeys," said Praveen Purushotham, global head of Marketing, Virtusa. "We believe telco businesses are in front of a huge opportunity to leverage vast amounts of data available to them to disrupt the way communications services are built and delivered. Leveraging our deep heritage in software engineering, investments in domain and technology innovation, we are in a unique position to help our clients effectively manage the technology sophistication required to digitally transform their businesses, explore new and adjacent business models, and deliver compelling customer experiences."

Virtusa's notable work for telco clients includes creating a digital overlay program supporting global enterprise customers, re-platforming technology stacks for multi-country roll-outs, and building omnichannel platforms providing personalized customer experiences through analytics-based segmentation and targeted offerings. In working with these strategic initiatives, Virtusa also ensures a greater focus is placed on both accelerating time-to-market and cost reduction by driving automation, developing lean agile and DevOps tools and methodologies, and digitizing systems through cloud enablement, and enabling zero manual touch across systems.

* Gartner "Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide" Jouni Forsman et al, 19 July 2017

