Clearfield to Present at the 6th Annual CFA Intellisight Conference on Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ CLFD), the specialist in fiber management and connectivity platforms for communication service providers, has been invited to present at the 6th Annual CFA Intellisight Conference being held on August 22 23, 2017 at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, MN.

Clearfield management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 23 at 1:05 p.m. Central time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of Clearfield's website and also here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please visit www.gointellisight.org or call contact the CFA Society of Minnesota at 612-317-2889.

About the Intellisight Conference Intellisight is the sixth annual investor conference sponsored by CFA Minnesota. It is the largest open access (non-broker-based) conference in the U.S., connecting hundreds of influential institutional investors with C-suite executive and investor relations teams.

About Clearfield, Inc. Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. Our "fiber to the anywhere" platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets.

Clearfield offers the industry's only fiber management and delivery platform that simplifies the fiber to the 'x' (FTTx) equation with the promise of a design methodology that addresses each network's unique requirements, while building simplicity into the design and delivering the lowest total cost of ownership.

Based on the patented Clearview™ Cassette, Clearfield's unique single-architected, modular fiber management platform is designed to further lower the cost of broadband deployment and maintenance by consolidating, protecting and distributing incoming and outgoing fiber circuits, enabling customers to scale their operations as their subscriber revenues increase. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.