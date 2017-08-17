10th Magnitude Named to 2017 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

CHICAGO , Aug.Â 10th Magnitude, the leading Microsoft Azure services firm in the U.S., has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the country for the third year in a row. The firm's 362% three year growth rate earned position 1,157 on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list, up from 1,343 in 2016 and 2,525 in 2015. Only one in five companies are named to the list three times.

"It's an honor to be recognized for the third year in a row as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.," said Alex Brown , Founder and CEO of 10th Magnitude. "When we opened our doors in 2010, we made a conscious decision to enable businesses to transform through the cloud. Cloud adoption continues to skyrocket which has spurred the growth of our business globally."

The Inc. 5000 list is highlighted in the September issue of Inc. and can be viewed online at Inc.com/Inc5000. Earlier this year, 10th Magnitude was awarded both the 2017 Microsoft Hybrid Cloud and Infrastructure Partner of the Year award, as well as the 2017 Microsoft Corporate Accounts Central Region Regional Partner of the Year award. The company also recently ranked 11th on the 2017 CRN Fast Growth 150 List.

About 10th Magnitude 10th Magnitude helps businesses transform with innovative, cloud-based solutions that harness the power of Microsoft Azure. The company combines elements from multiple deep cloud competencies, as well as the most efficient and innovative technology tools and platforms to help clients become more agile, more customer-focused and more operationally efficient. A Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Partner and the 2017 Microsoft Hybrid Cloud and Infrastructure Platform Partner of the Year, 10th Magnitude is headquartered in Chicago with offices around the U.S. and clients worldwide.

