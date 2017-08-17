ClearOne CONVERGEÂ® Pro 2 DSP Mixers Now Rated "Avaya Compliant"

SALT LAKE CITY , Aug.Â ClearOne NASDAQ CLRO , a leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, today announced that its CONVERGE Pro 2 DSP mixers (128V, 128VD, 48V) are compliant with key team engagement solutions from Avaya, a global provider of business communications software, systems and services.

CONVERGE Pro 2 mixers meet market demand for flexible and economical choices in professional-quality conferencing audio, offering a range of options for any size room, audio environment, or application. The latest CP2 firmware versions have successfully completed compliance testing with Avaya AuraÂ® Session Manager 7.0 and Avaya Aura Communication Manager 7.0 using SIP.

Durai Ramachandiran, ClearOne Senior Director of Product Line Management for Pro Voice and AV Networking, commented: "Using open-standards platforms and compliance testing with these Avaya solutions helps us provide an even wider range of benefits and cost-effective installation options for AV practitioners and their customers."

ClearOne is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program-an initiative to develop, market and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company's investment in its network.

"Technology Partners like ClearOne understand the importance of DevConnect compliance testing to customers," said Eric Rossman , vice president, Developer Relations, Avaya." CONVERGE Pro 2 mixers provide customers using the Avaya Aura Platform with more choices for professional quality conferencing audio."

As a Technology Partner, ClearOne is eligible to submit products for compliance testing by the Avaya Solution Interoperability and Test Lab. There, a team of Avaya engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify whether it is Avaya compatible. Doing so enables businesses to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure-speeding deployment of new applications and reducing both network complexity and implementation costs.

About Avaya Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications-offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

About ClearOne ClearOne is a global company that designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming & signage solutions for voice and visual communications. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

Contact: Bob Griffin Griffin360 Twitter: @griffin360 212.481.3456 x16 bob@griffin360.com

