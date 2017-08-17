Xfinity Mobile Now Available Nationwide in All Comcast Markets

Comcast today announced it has completed its nationwide rollout ofÂ Xfinity Mobile across all of its sales channels in all of Comcast's markets. Xfinity Mobile is a new wireless service designed for the way people use their phones today, with internet at the center of their experience, and is now offered in all of Comcast's service areas through the company's newly redesigned retail stores and a new online experience atÂ XfinityMobile.com.

"We created a unique mobile experience that's simple and saves customers money by connecting to our nationwide Wi-Fi network, and allows them to only pay for the data they use," said Greg Butz, president of Xfinity Mobile. "Now that we're available across all of our distribution platforms, including our retail locations in all of our markets, we look forward to introducing even more customers to Xfinity Mobile."

Xfinity Mobile combines the nation's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network with the largest Wi-Fi network of more than 18 million hotspots nationwide to support a seamless internet and entertainment experience inside and out of the home. Xfinity Mobile customers are using Wi-Fi to connect and save on their cellular data charges. In addition to using Wi-Fi at home, nearly 70 percent connect to Xfinity WiFi when they are on the go.

Most consumers can save 30 percent on their wireless bill with Xfinity Mobile compared to other providers. Available to all Xfinity Internet customers, the service includes up to five lines with unlimited nationwide talk and text, and no line access fees. Each Xfinity Mobile customer receives 100 MB of shared data across all lines on the account to get them started, and the freedom to choose from two straightforward data options:

Xfinity Mobile was designed to be intuitive and easy-to-manage, and customers are taking advantage, with many opting to "switch and save" on their data plan by changing from "By the Gig" to "Unlimited" dataÂ options during their billing cycle, at no charge - a feature that is unique to Xfinity Mobile. In addition, families can mix-and-match "By the Gig" and "Unlimited" options on an account so each individual has the data option that makes sense for them. Nearly 25 percent of Xfinity Mobile accounts have at least one line using "By the Gig," and one line with the "Unlimited" option - another feature no other wireless carrier offers.

Xfinity Mobile offers the most popular devices on the market today. Available Apple devices include iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus - including the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT) RED Special Edition - iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE.

Samsung devices include the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7, and Galaxy S7 edge. The LG X Charge rounds out the handsets available to customers. Payment options for devices include monthly installments across a 24-month period, or aÂ one-time, upfront payment of the full retail price of the phone.

To find the Xfinity Store closest to you, goÂ here. For more information and to purchase Xfinity Mobile online, go to XfinityMobile.com. To download images and assets, go to http://corporate.comcast.com/mobile.

1.Â Speeds reduced after using 20 GB of data each month.

About Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile is the nation's first wireless service combining America's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network with 18 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots to deliver a great wireless experience, for less money, on the most popular devices. With Xfinity Mobile, customers can choose to pay only for the gigabytes they use, one gigabyte at a time, or select the unlimited data plan - easily switching from "By the Gig" to "Unlimited" at any time and no cost using the Xfinity Mobile app. For more information on Xfinity Mobile, go toÂ XfinityMobile.com.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. VisitÂ www.comcastcorporation.comÂ for more information.