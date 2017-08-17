Pulse Electronics Networking BU Introduces the JT8 Series of 1x2 and 1x4 10GBase-T Ethernet Connector Module

Pulse Electronics Networking BU, a leading supplier of communication network equipment and devices, today announced the release of the JT8 series of 1x2 and 1x4 10GBase T Ethernet Connector Module. The new connector modules have options of 4 and 5 channel magnetics and are available with or without light pipes. They are designed for servers, routers, switches, video displays, and gateway applications that require increased bandwidth. The 1x2 and 1x4 10GBase T Ethernet Connector Modules allow flexibility and innovation for hardware designers.

Commenting on the new 10GBase-T product, Jonas Miller, Pulse Electronics Networking BU's WW Marketing Manager, said: "Pulse expands our 10GBase-T product offering with the introduction of the 1x2 and 1x4 Offset 10GBase-T Ethernet Connector Module. This new platform is good for designers that need to reduce the overall height of their product by allowing a portion of the part to be sitting below the PCB."

The new JT8-2000HL and JT8-4000HL products are available for purchase. For further details, please contact Pulse Electronics Networking BU directly at jmiller@pulseelectronics.com or www.networking.pulseelectronics.com.

