CoreOS Extends Enterprise Kubernetes Solution to Microsoft Azure

SAN FRANCISCO , Aug.Â CoreOS, the creator of Tectonic, the enterprise ready Kubernetes container management platform, today delivers on its vision to bring freedom and portability to the cloud with Tectonic 1.7. Now in general availability on the Microsoft Azure cloud, Tectonic is enabling enterprises to benefit from using a single consistent platform managing modern infrastructure in their hybrid cloud environments.

"This major release of Tectonic and stable release on Microsoft Azure is an important step to deliver on the promise of multi-cloud, making infrastructure and operations more efficient and scalable," said Rob Szumski , product manager, Tectonic, at CoreOS. "Tectonic on Azure saves you time and money by building your Kubernetes infrastructure correctly from the beginning and speeding up deployment cycles. With the ability to do hybrid cloud deployments, infrastructure leaders have the freedom and flexibility of a platform that does not lock users into cloud compute and cloud services."

"We want to make Microsoft Azure the most open and flexible cloud for enterprises and ISVs to build and manage the applications their customers need," said Gabriel Monroy , lead product manager, containers, Azure, Microsoft Corp. "Tectonic on Azure is an exciting advancement, enabling customers to use CoreOS' enterprise-ready container management platform to easily manage and scale workloads to build and manage these applications on Azure."

Tectonic Provides Single Platform to Run on Hybrid Cloud

As enterprises turn into software companies with the demand to deliver web services, they have intense pressure to bring more applications to market to remain competitive in their industries. Many are turning to the cloud, and are looking for consistent ways to run and manage applications across various environments to reduce time to market. According to RightScale's 2017 State of the Cloud report, 85 percent of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy. CoreOS is meeting this enterprise need with Tectonic, as today enterprises are already using Kubernetes in their hybrid strategies.

Tectonic provides a single platform to run across cloud and bare metal environments, making it easy to run, manage, scale and share resources across the organization to support an ever-increasing amount of application workloads. Tectonic reduces the time enterprises need to get their products to market by streamlining the way they manage applications across the organization, reducing costs and increasing revenue overall by being able to focus on business-critical products.

What's new with Tectonic 1.7

Tectonic combines the best in enterprise-grade features and the newest features in Kubernetes 1.7. This release includes:

Tectonic Saves Enterprise Teams Time with Automated Operations

CoreOS is the first to provide enterprises with painless automatic software upgrades in Kubernetes. Now in stable, Tectonic customers get the ease of automated operations by being able to atomically update Kubernetes versions in one click. Instead of spending hours of time updating Kubernetes manually, teams save time and have the ability to focus on revenue-generating projects by easily clicking a button to update to the latest version of Kubernetes.

Try Kubernetes with Tectonic

Tectonic today is available across AWS, Azure and bare metal environments. Tectonic is free to use up to 10 nodes. Try Tectonic today at coreos.com/tectonic.

Supporting Resources

About CoreOS, Inc. CoreOS is the creator of CoreOS Tectonic, an enterprise-ready Kubernetes platform that provides automated operations, enables portability across private and public cloud providers, and is always upstream open source software. Tectonic provides the operations capabilities and enterprise features that are fueling broad adoption of scalable and resilient containerized applications. CoreOS created and maintains several open source projects including Container Linux, a secure Linux distribution that automates updates and is streamlined for running containers, and etcd, the distributed data store for Kubernetes. The CoreOS team is comprised of experts in container management and distributed systems from cloud-scale pioneers like Google, Twitter and Rackspace. Learn more at https://coreos.com/ or @CoreOS.

