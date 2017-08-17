SCIO Health Analytics Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-growing Companies for Sixth Consecutive Year

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. , Aug.Â SCIO Health AnalyticsÂ today announced that it has been ranked for the sixth consecutive year in the renowned Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest growing companies. As a six time honoree, SCIO is among a select group of companies that have earned inclusion in Inc. 5000's Honor Roll, a milestone achieved by fewer than 10 percent of companies ever named to the Inc. 5000.

SCIO Health Analytics' inclusion in Inc. 5000's Honor Roll coincides with another notable achievement for the company and represents the perfect birthday gift: August 17, 2017 , marks SCIO's 10th anniversary in business. During that time, SCIO has rapidly grown into a leading healthcare analytics provider with six delivery centers across the United States of America , India and the United Kingdom . SCIO's clients comprise over 80 healthcare organizations across the continuum including top health plans, provider systems, pharmacy benefit managers and global pharmaceutical companies.

SCIO's swift expansion in recent years has been fueled by its innovative analytic solutions and services that leverage deep healthcare industry expertise to pinpoint precise recommendations, prescribe actions, and operationalize insights for payer, provider, health services and life sciences organizations. Through the use of integrated healthcare data, proprietary algorithms, domain knowledge and technologies, SCIO helps organizations reduce the total cost of care while optimizing value-based delivery.

"For the past 10 years, SCIO Health Analytics has been driven by our talented team's passion for delivering high-quality solutions to improve the cost and quality equation in the healthcare ecosystem. Throughout that time, we have never wavered in our commitment to providing healthcare organizations with actionable insights driven by domain expertise, data, analytics and technology, that yield measurable improvement in costs, quality and revenues," said Siva Namasivayam, chief executive officer of SCIO Health Analytics. "We are proud to earn the distinguished inclusion in the Inc. 5000 for the sixth consecutive year, and would like to thank our clients and employees for everything they've done to help SCIO achieve this accolade."

This year, SCIO ranked at number 4,736 in the Inc. 5000, with a three-year growth rate of 48 percent and 2016 revenue of $68.3 million . To earn inclusion in the Honor Roll, a company must appear in the Inc. 5000 at least five times.

