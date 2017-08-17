Dizzion Ranked No. 556 on Inc. 5000

DENVER , Aug.Â Inc.Â Magazine today rankedÂ Dizzion, a virtual desktop and end user computing services provider, No. 556 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment its independent small and midsized businesses.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list, especially at such a high ranking, is something everyone at Dizzion is very proud of. It's a testament to our hard work over the past six years," said Steve Prather , Dizzion President and CEO. "I'm particularly excited that we're the #1 ranked IT Services category company in Colorado and a top 20 fastest growing company in the state. Colorado is a great place to do business with amazing talent. We look forward to continued growth and doing more great things."

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. Dizzion posted three-year growth of more than 800% and is well positioned in its category of IT Services and among Colorado companies.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg . "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Dizzion

Established in 2011, Dizzion is a global provider of end-user computing services, including cloud-delivered Desktops as a Service (DaaS) and offerings like secure endpoints, application streaming and cloud storage. The company delivers the next generation of virtual desktop solutions to meet the demands of a remote global workforce in industries with stringent security and compliance needs, including business process outsourcing, financial services and healthcare. Dizzion's mission is to enable users to securely access applications and data from any device, anywhere increasing mobility and productivity. Learn more at www.dizzion.com.

