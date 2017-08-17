Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins August 19 in eastern upstate New York's 518 area code

NEW YORK , Aug.Â Â As part of the upcoming introduction of the new 838 area code in eastern upstate New York , mandatory 10 digit dialing will begin on August 19 for all customers with the existing 518 area code. On and after August 19 , all calls made within and between area codes 518 and 838 must be placed using the 10 digit telephone number (518 or 838 plus the 7 digit telephone number). If customers forget and dial just the 7 digit telephone number, they'll hear a recording instructing them to hang up and dial again using the area code.

To ensure a continuing supply of telephone numbers, the New York Public Service Commission approved an area code overlay for the area served by 518. The new 838 area code will be "overlaid" or superimposed over the same geographical area as the 518 area code. Phone numbers with the new 838 area code may be assigned to customers as soon as September 19, 2017 .

Important facts that customers need to know about the upcoming 838 area code overlay are:

Customers are reminded to identify their telephone number as a 10-digit number (area code + 7-digit number), and include the area code when giving the number to their friends, family, business associates and business customers, etc.

Customers should ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment, applications, software, or other types of equipment that are programmed to dial just 7-digits within the 518 area code are re-programmed to dial the area code + 7-digit telephone number.

Some examples are life safety systems and medical monitoring devices, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, alarm and security systems or gates, speed dialers, mobile and cordless phone contact lists, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, and similar functions.

Customers should also check their business and personal stationery, advertising materials, personal and business checks, and personal or pet ID tags to ensure the area code is included in their telephone number.

Learn more about your area code information and the introduction of the new 838 area code here, or visit the New York Public Service Commission's website.

