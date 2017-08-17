Essential Phone Pre-Order Begins Today from Sprint, Exclusive Retail Carrier

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. &Today Sprint (NYSE S) and Essential Products announced the beginning of pre order for Essential Phone, the first smartphone from Essential Products, started by Andy Rubin, co founder of Android, the world's most widely used operating system.

Essential Phone is expertly crafted using titanium and ceramic, has an edge-to-edge Full Display, and captures stunning images (even in low light) with a color and monochrome dual-system camera that captures rich, crisp photos.

Sprint is the exclusive U.S. retail carrier for Essential Phone. Sprint will be the only carrier where customers can walk in and experience the beauty of Essential Phone before making a purchase. Customers who wish to be among the first to get Essential Phone can pre-order it in black now at www.sprint.com/essential. It will be available in white at a later date. Full retail availability in expected within a few weeks.

"Essential Products was created to realize our vision for a 21st century consumer technology company," said Andy Rubin, founder of Essential. "Essential Phone and Essential 360° Camera are the first of many products designed around the consumer that embody our commitment to premium craftsmanship and cutting edge innovation. Live streaming Essential 360° video is the kind of unique experience and functionality that is a perfect use of Sprint's national high speed data network."

For a limited time, get 50 percent off Essential Phone and pay just $14.58 per month with $0 down with 18 Sprint Flex Lease payments1 - that is a savings of more than $260. Plus, get the Essential 360° Camera, the world's smallest 360° 4K camera, for just $199.99 or $16.67 per month for 12 months with Installment Billing2.

"I am excited for Sprint to be the exclusive carrier for Essential," said Marcelo Claure, Sprint CEO. "Combined with our incredible value on unlimited data, talk and text, customers will love using this powerful phone and its 360° camera."

With Sprint Flex Lease, customers can lease Essential Phone and have the option to upgrade or purchase later. Unlike other carriers, which require the customer to decide to buy up front, Sprint lets customers make the final decision later, so they don't get stuck with their old phone. Sprint Flex allows customers to enjoy their phone before deciding what option (upgrade, continue leasing, return or own) works best for their lifestyle. Customers can still choose to buy the phone outright at point of sale.

Sprint offers the best price on Unlimited - a family can get five lines of Unlimited data, talk and text, HD video and 10GB of mobile hotspot for just $20/month/line. That's five lines of Unlimited for $100/month and 50 percent off Verizon and AT&T Unlimited rates for a family of five.3 Sprint has more spectrum than any other carrier across the nation, allowing Sprint to keep adding the capacity and speed needed to serve customers' increasing demand for unlimited data.

Striking Design, Powerful Features

Essential Phone boasts stunning design elements and innovative technical specifications including:

Essential Phone is enabled with three-channel carrier aggregation capable of reaching peak download speeds of more than 200Mbps. With an average of 204MHz of spectrum and more than 160MHz of 2.5GHz spectrum in the top 100 U.S. markets, Sprint has more spectrum than any other carrier across the nation, allowing Sprint to keep adding the capacity and speed needed to serve customers' increasing demand for unlimited data.

1 $14.58/mo. after $14.59/mo. service credit for 18 months on lease for well-qualified customers with new-line activation or eligible upgrade. Credit applied within 2 invoices and ends at term, early payoff, or upgrade. Monthly payment excludes taxes. Early termination results in remaining balance due. $699.99 SRP.

2 Excludes taxes. Requires installment agreement, credit approval, 0% APR, active account in good standing, qualifying device & service plan.

3 Savings until 9/30/18; then $60/mo. for line 1, $40/mo. for line 2 and $30/mo./line for lines 3-5. With AutoPay discount applied within 2 invoices. Savings claim compared to similar advertised Verizon Unlimited and AT&T Unlimited Plus rates for 5 lines as of 7/26/17. Carriers' features differ. Includes unlimited talk, text and data. Streams video at up to HD 1080p, music at up to 1.5Mbps, gaming at up to 8Mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion. MHS, P2P and VPN reduced to 2G speeds after 10GB/mo. Other monthly charges apply.