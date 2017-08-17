XVELA Named a Stratus Award Winner for Cloud Collaboration by the Business Intelligence Group

XVELA, creators of the world's first cloud collaboration platform for ocean carriers and terminal operators, today announced it has received the 2017 Stratus Award for Cloud Collaboration by the Business Intelligence Group. The Stratus Awards honor companies, products and people that offer unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

The Cloud Collaboration Award is presented to a product or service that helps organizations and groups meet, share and work in the cloud. XVELA provides the industry's only cloud collaboration solution that brings terminal operators and ocean carriers together on a single, secure, shared platform to facilitate real-time, many-to-many data exchange and collaboration, beginning with stowage planning and quickly expanding to shipping execution.

With XVELA, shipping lines and terminal operators are able to connect, simplify and synchronize their operations, improve resource utilization, and proactively adjust to potential disruptions while improving customer service. By providing an industry collaboration platform with shared stowage planning information and actionable visibility into both carrier and terminal operations, XVELA empowers stakeholders to maximize efficiency and cost savings from stowage planning through execution.

"XVELA is committed to working with terminal operators, ocean carriers, and their operational partners to enable real-time information sharing and collaboration across the container supply chain," said Guy Rey-Herme, President, XVELA. "We are thrilled to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our dedication to facilitating terminal-carrier collaboration, and will continue to evolve our cloud-based solutions to address customer needs today and for the future."

"The entire XVELA team should be congratulated for their efforts in helping their customers adopt cloud technology to improve efficiency, flexibility, and productivity," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for Business Intelligence Group. "More than ever, cloud solutions, like those from XVELA, will help transform the way we all communicate and work."

About XVELA

XVELA provides a transformative cloud collaboration platform that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to a network of ocean carriers and terminal operators. Through real-time collaboration using shared, unbiased data, plus actionable visibility across the vessel rotation, XVELA enables terminals, carriers and operational partners to work together to synchronize their operations and forge new efficiencies throughout the stowage planning and execution process. The result is a win-win solution that allows both terminals and carriers to see the full stowage picture, improve customer service and reliability, and capture substantial untapped savings across the ocean supply chain.

Backed by Navis, the global technology standard for managing the movement of cargo through terminals, XVELA operates as an independent entity focused on stowage planning and management innovation. For more information, visit www.xvela.com.

About the Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives-those with experience and knowledge-judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.