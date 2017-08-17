PCTEL to Present at Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq PCTI), a leader in Performance Critical TELecom solutions, announced today that David Neumann, PCTEL's CEO, and John Schoen, Senior Vice President and CFO, will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. PCTEL's presentation is scheduled to begin at 3 10 p.m. CT. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at http www.wsw.com webcast threepa23 pcti.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside" and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Asset Management, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASConferences.com.

If interested in attending or learning more about the IDEAS Conferences, please contact Phillip Kupper, (817) 778-8339, pkupper@threepa.com.

About PCTEL

PCTEL delivers Performance Critical TELecom technology solutions to the wireless industry. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. PCTEL Connected Solutions designs and manufactures precision antennas. PCTEL antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). PCTEL RF Solutions provides test tools that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. Mobile operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on PCTEL's scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize next generation wireless networks.

For more information, please visit the following websites.

PCTEL Corporate: http://www.pctel.com/

PCTEL Connected Solutions: http://www.antenna.com/

PCTEL RF Solutions: http://rfsolutions.pctel.com/