Webgility Honored as Gold Winner in 9th Annual Golden Bridge Awards

SAN FRANCISCO , Aug.Â Webgility, the leader in multi channel e commerce automation software, today announced that both the company and Parag Mamnani , founder and CEO, have been recognized in the 2017 Golden Bridge AwardsÂ . Mamnani was the gold winner of the executive of the year, cloud computing SaaS Internet category, while Webgility was the silver winner of company of the year in the same category.

The annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, innovations, products, and services, executives and management teams from every major industry. Organizations ranging from start-ups to public companies participated in this year's industry and peer recognition awards program. Winners will be honored at the 2017 Red Carpet Golden Bridge Awards Ceremony in San Francisco on Monday, September 18, 2017 .

"It's a special honor to be recognized by your peers," said Parag Mamnani , founder and CEO, Webgility. "These awards are a testament to Webgility's commitment to make business easier for sellers with a very simple aim-to unburden them from busywork and empower them to focus on building their dream business."

Webgility's market-leading Unify software makes business easier for multi-channel merchants, allowing them to automate operations, improve workflows, and reduce effort and inefficiencies from manual data entry. Unify allows sellers to track and sync orders between any online store, software, or marketplace. It also gives sellers the financial reports and analytics it needs, unified from across their systems, to get the insights they need to build a sustainable-and profitable-business. For more information on Unify, please visit www.webgility.com/unify.

ABOUT WEBGILITY

Webgility, Inc. makes business easier. Our solution, allows multi-channel sellers to automate operations, improve workflows, and reduce effort and inefficiencies from manual data entry. As the leading provider of e-commerce automation software, Webgility manages millions of transactions for 10,000-plus online stores every month. Webgility's Unify software brings together sales, accounting, inventory, and shipping to limit data entry, reduce errors, track operations, and centralize financial data. WebgilityÂ® is a certified partner of IntuitÂ®, QuickBooksÂ®, Xero, and NetSuiteÂ®, and works with more than 85 e-commerce platforms (including AmazonÂ®, eBayÂ®, BigCommerceÂ®, ShopifyÂ®, and MagentoÂ®), payment processors (PayPal, Stripe, Shopify Payments, Square), and SaaS providers. For more information, visit http://www.webgility.com.

