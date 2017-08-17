Introducing Velocilinx brand of consumer electronics products

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. , Aug. Velocilinx today announced that it is entering the consumer electronics market as a premium technology retail brand and a leader in the global high tech electronics market. Velocilinx products will range from smart home automation, gaming, Wi Fi, mobility, and wireless products to a myriad of cables and accessories.

As technology continues to evolve and play a bigger role in people's lives, Velocilinx is manufacturing products that are designed to integrate seamlessly into how people live, work, and play. Rooted in a team with more than 25+ years of experience in the electronics space, Velocilinx is reimagining how electronics products are designed and manufactured for how we use them today.

"Our culture is one that fosters embracing our employee experiences as experts in the industry as well as every day consumers to deliver innovative technological solutions for the future," said John Dimovski , President and CEO. "We are excited about the introduction of Velocilinx into the marketplace and delivering our customer-focused products with passion, integrity, and innovation."

With the global consumer electronics market revenue expected to reach $3 trillion by 2020, the Velocilinx product portfolio will appeal to consumers with the latest innovations and emphasize performance, technology, and innovative design at retail.

"We're excited to fulfill a need in the consumer electronics market by offering a unique range of innovative products of the highest quality, design, and value to enhance consumers' digital experiences," said Kathleen Murray , President of Global Sales. "After extensive research, our products were designed and built with our core consumer in mind."

Velocilinx products will span an array of technologies, cables and accessories, including products in these fast-emerging categories:

Velocilinx products will soon be available at leading retailers worldwide. For more information, visit www.Velocilinx.com.

About Velocilinx

Connecting People through Technology and Smart Products. Your Quickest Link to the Digital World.

Velocilinx designs products using the latest technological innovations to connect people to the digital world by enriching the digital experience. Velocilinx is a privately held company headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan . For more information about Velocilinx and its products, please visit www.velocilinx.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Kathleen Murray at 248-836-2117 or email at KathleenM@velocilinx.com.

