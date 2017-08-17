Microsemi Awarded Contract to Accelerate Adoption of Silicon Carbide Technology as New Member of PowerAmerica

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. , Aug.Â Microsemi Corporation (Nasdaq MSCC), a leading provider of semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance, today announced it has become a member of PowerAmerica a manufacturing institute comprised of public and private representatives from the semiconductor industry, the U.S. Department of Energy, national laboratories and academia to accelerate the commercialization and adoption of wide band gap semiconductors. Microsemi was awarded a contract as part of PowerAmerica's $70 million dollar backing from the U.S. Department of Energy over five years, allocated to promoting the adoption of advanced semiconductor components made with silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) into a wide range of products and systems.

Microsemi's role at PowerAmerica will be specifically focused on supporting the commercialization of 1.7 kilovolt (kV) and 3.3 kV SiC MOSFETs and SiC Schottky diodes as it develops next-generation devices. With key benefits to include higher efficiency, high temperature/voltage operational stability, better power handling and smaller form factors, the 1.7 kV and 3.3 kV devices will expand the number of applications where SiC technology can be used. Ideal for the industrial and aerospace markets, as well as the defense market where U.S.-based suppliers are necessary, target applications for the devices include automotive electrification, railway application (traction), aerospace actuation systems, power generation and distribution, solar inverters, motor drive and electromagnetic railgun.

"We are pleased our leadership in the SiC market as well as our investment in this technology have been recognized by PowerAmerica's leadership, and we are excited to leverage our expertise as we collaborate with this talented consortium," said Leon Gross , vice president and business unit manager for Microsemi's Power Discretes and Modules business unit. "As one of the limited number of suppliers serving this market, Microsemi looks forward to providing cost-effective state-of-the-art 1.7 kV and 3.3 kV SiC devices with the ability for quick high volume scale up via a 6-inch foundry with short lead times, ultimately leading to faster design cycles for customers."

Working with Power America allows Microsemi to extend its ability to offer the same high-level system integration it provides in aerospace applications with its intelligent power solutions (IPS) such as the power core module (PCM) and hybrid power drive (HPD). PowerAmerica brings the world's leading wide band gap semiconductor manufacturers, material providers and end-users together with experts from top research universities and government agencies not only to reduce the cost, but also to improve the performance and reliability of wide band gap devices and the systems that incorporate SiC and GaN technologies. As a member of the institution, Microsemi has access to as many as 11 university research programs, three federal collaborators and over 10 startups committed to growing wide band gap technology with an emphasis on building technology in the U.S. workforce.

"Microsemi's six decades of experience developing high-reliability semiconductor solutions combined with its continuing commitment to innovate, lead and adapt to a rapidly changing landscape, will help accelerate the adoption of SiC in the power electronics industry," said Victor Veliadis, Ph.D., deputy executive director and chief technology officer of PowerAmerica. "PowerAmerica is proud to join forces with Microsemi to transition its 1.7 kV SiC process to high volume ramp and develop 3.3 kV devices which are critical for traction and high voltage direct current (HVDC) grid applications."

According to market research firm IHS Markit Technology, the SiC power device market is forecast to reach approximately $1.4 billion in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 percent from 2015 to 2021. The firm also describes how the benefits of SiC are influencing the development of new end products. Microsemi is well-positioned with these trends, with its SiC MOSFETs and diodes offering superior dynamic and thermal performance over conventional Silicon power devices, among other advantages.

Key features of Microsemi's 1.7 kV and 3.3 kV SiC devices will include:

Microsemi's current portfolio of SiC products offers a number of advantages, including improved system efficiency with 25-50 percent power output increases for the same physical dimensions, efficiency at higher switching frequencies over Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs), reduced system size and weight, operating stability over temperature (+175 degrees C) and significant cooling cost savings. For more information about the company's expertise in SiC semiconductors, visit http://www.microsemi.com/product-directory/discretes/3613-silicon-carbide-sic.

About Microsemi Microsemi Corporation (Nasdaq: MSCC) offers a comprehensive portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace & defense, communications, data center and industrial markets. Products include high-performance and radiation-hardened analog mixed-signal integrated circuits, FPGAs, SoCs and ASICs; power management products; timing and synchronization devices and precise time solutions, setting the world's standard for time; voice processing devices; RF solutions; discrete components; enterprise storage and communication solutions, security technologies and scalable anti-tamper products; Ethernet solutions; Power-over-Ethernet ICs and midspans; as well as custom design capabilities and services. Microsemi is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California , and has approximately 4,800 employees globally. Learn more at www.microsemi.com.

Microsemi and the Microsemi logo are registered trademarks or service marks of Microsemi Corporation and/or its affiliates. Third-party trademarks and service marks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to becoming a member of PowerAmerica, an institute comprised of public and private representatives from the semiconductor industry, the U.S. Department of Energy, national laboratories and academia, to accelerate the commercialization and adoption of wide band gap, and its potential effects on future business, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as rapidly changing technology and product obsolescence, potential cost increases, variations in customer order preferences, weakness or competitive pricing environment of the marketplace, uncertain demand for and acceptance of the company's products, adverse circumstances in any of our end markets, results of in-process or planned development or marketing and promotional campaigns, difficulties foreseeing future demand, potential non-realization of expected orders or non-realization of backlog, product returns, product liability, and other potential unexpected business and economic conditions or adverse changes in current or expected industry conditions, difficulties and costs in implementing the company's acquisitions and divestitures strategy or integrating acquired companies, uncertainty as to the future profitability of acquired businesses and realization of accretion from acquisition transactions, difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights, inventory obsolescence and difficulties regarding customer qualification of products. In addition to these factors and any other factors mentioned elsewhere in this news release, the reader should refer as well to the factors, uncertainties or risks identified in the company's most recent Form 10-K and all subsequent Form 10-Q reports filed by Microsemi with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in Microsemi's future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and Microsemi does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsemi-awarded-contract-to-accelerate-adoption-of-silicon-carbide-technology-as-new-member-of-poweramerica-300505428.html

SOURCE Microsemi Corporation

http://www.microsemi.com