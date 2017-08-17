Expereo Expands with CoreSite in Miami to Provide Its Customers with Connectivity to Latin America

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high performance data center and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced that Expereo, a leading managed SD WAN, Internet Connectivity services and Cloud Acceleration solutions provider, has deployed a new network Point of Presence (PoP) at CoreSite's Miami data center.

Expereo chose to expand with CoreSite in support of its new Miami hub, which is located in CoreSite's Miami facility. Expereo's Miami POP provides 10GB connectivity to Latin America for its Cloud Acceleration service, called Accelerated Cloud Access (XCA). XCA overcomes the limitations of Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) routing to deliver improved user productivity experiences for Cloud Applications, through speed and reliability optimized Internet routing.

"CoreSite is a high-performance partner that we know is highly reliable and provides an excellent customer experience," said Sander Barens, Vice President of Commercial Development at Expereo. "As we worked to establish our Miami POP, it was clear to us that CoreSite was best positioned to provide the required international connectivity options that we need to support our Latin America services and ensure our customers have the performance and connectivity they expect from Expereo."

CoreSite's Miami data center (MI1) provides connectivity options from the U.S. to South America and is an increasingly popular choice for cloud, content, enterprise and network customers looking to securely house their applications to connect to both the U.S. and Latin America markets. It is strategically located in central Miami, 3 miles from the ocean and is built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane.

"We are pleased to have Expereo join our growing community of network providers in the Miami market," said Ben Green, Vice President of Sales, Network & Mobility at CoreSite. "Expereo's decision to expand with CoreSite highlights the value of our network dense, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions, as well as the importance of best-in-class customer experience."

Expereo is now a member of the CoreSite Marketplace, which provides a dynamic web-enabled interface, where CoreSite customers can learn of other service providers, how they can benefit from one-another, and engage easily to support their IT strategy. These services include network providers, cloud on-ramps, managed service providers, and software providers. To learn more about Expereo, visit www.coresite.com/marketplace/expereo.

About Expereo

Expereo is the leading managed SD-WAN, Internet Connectivity services and Cloud Acceleration solutions provider, powering 10,000+ enterprise and government sites in 180+ countries. As the pioneer of global managed Internet access solutions, we bring more than 13 years of managed services experience with unparalleled global reach.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,000 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 400+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options - all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

