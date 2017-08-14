Underwater Acoustic Modem Market - Trends and Forecasts by Technavio

Technavio's latest report on the global underwater acoustic modem market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017 2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global underwater acoustic modem market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 13% during the forecast period. Underwater acoustic modems are the major components used for underwater communication. These devices are the backbone for underwater and marine communication, navigation, and location-based services. The defense sector is increasingly adopting underwater modems for communication between submarines. With every region trying to build a strong marine defense, the adoption of these modems has increased.

Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on embedded systems sector, says, "The increase in oil and gas mining worldwide, especially in emerging economies such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is expected to be a major driver of revenue growth in the underwater acoustic modem market during the forecast period. These underwater acoustic modems are used for pipeline monitoring systems, environmental monitoring systems, and oceanographic instrumentation in oil fields and plants."

The top three emerging trends driving the global underwater acoustic modem market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Introduction of modems with expanded memory option and data logger standards

Underwater acoustic modems gather data and smart information and are used for the transfer of various information. With the increase in the amount of information being transferred daily, there is a need for expanded memory slots in modems to store large volumes of information. Also, there is a need for data logger standards to accommodate historical data logs and keep ample memory space for future use.

"Teledyne Marine, a group of leading-edge undersea technology companies, is already manufacturing ATM-900 Series modems with the expanded memory feature. Other leading vendors are expected to follow this trend during the forecast period," according to Jujhar.

Use of corrosion-resistant materials to improve lifespan of modems

The use of technologies, such as GPS and Wi-Fi, beneath the water surface, is possible because of the adoption of underwater acoustic modems. Modems have a short lifespan because they are largely used under water and are prone to corrosion. Therefore, vendors are developing acoustic modems that are made of corrosion-resistant materials. These acoustic modems have a hard-coat anodized aluminum composite housing that makes them resistant to corrosion and increases their lifespan. The 920 Series ATM-925 by Teledyne is an example of this type of modem.

Advent of Internet of Underwater Things

The IoT is the latest trend in the global technology arena. The IoT can connect billions of devices worldwide, including TVs, laptops, coffee makers, automated door locks, wearable devices, mobile phones, and GPS-enabled pet trackers, with the Internet. During the forecast period, the market will witness the development of the Internet of Underwater Things.

With the rapid growth in the IoT, there will be an increase in the network of smart devices connecting all systems, from home appliances to shipping containers under water. For instance, submarine robots communicate in a way that is similar to dolphins and whales that use underwater sonar.

