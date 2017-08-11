Hylan Appoints COO of Telecom Operations for NYC

HOLMDEL, N.J. , Aug.Â Hylan has announced the appointment of Carmine V. Manna as the Chief Operating Officer of Telecom Operations for its New York City franchise, Hylan Datacom and Electrical. Carmine is a 17 year veteran of Hylan Datacom and Electrical where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Wireline and provided its telecom customers with turn key solutions for their communications infrastructure needs. Prior to joining Hylan Datacom and Electrical, Carmine managed internationally known sports and convention facilities in New York City . While at these facilities, he was responsible for directing major construction and renovation projects.

"With his nearly two decades at Hylan Datacom and Electrical and prior management experience, Carmine brings experience, credibility, vision, and great customer relationships to the helm of our New York Telecom operation," commented Hylan's CEO Robert DiLeo . "Our New York franchise is the crown jewel of Hylan, and Carmine's deep understanding of how our business works will ensure that we continue along our profitable growth trajectory."

About Hylan

Hylan is a leading provider of specialty contracting services supplying major wireline and wireless providers and municipal organizations with full turn-key operations of data communications, electrical contracting, lighting and electrical maintenance, utility construction, and emergency/disaster recovery services. Hylan Datacom and Electrical, its New York City franchise, maintains one of the largest and most qualified labor forces in the region. Founded in 1960, Hylan is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ and maintains offices in New York , New Jersey , and Maryland and also performs services in Boston , Miami , and Philadelphia . In 2016, Hylan received a significant investment from Flexis Capital and TZP Capital Partners to capitalize on the secular demand trends driving increased investment in fiber and communications infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.hylangroup.com.

