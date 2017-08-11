Cornerstone Solutions Offers Virtual Server Management Solution to Integrate with Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate version 17.1

CHICAGO , Aug.Â Cornerstone Solutions (Cornerstone), an Authorized Sage Partner regarded among the Midwest's top tier, premier solutions providers to construction and real estate firms for over 30 years, announces the official launch of its Sapphire Prime Cloud Services, offering a powerful virtual server and cloud management solution specifically customized to support the advanced system requirements and features of Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate version 17.1, including the newly released Sage Mobile Projects management solution.

The latest version of Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate features the ability to query a SQL database, allowing multiple users to simultaneously access the most up-to-date information, whether from the office or in the field on a mobile device. Version 17.1 also includes automatic data backup and easy database maintenance and administration to further ensure data security. Contractors can also efficiently consolidate data from various sources to gain comprehensive insight into their business operations.

The current release of Sage Mobile Projects incorporated in version 17.1 includes web-based capabilities to complete Daily Field Reports (DFR) and Requests for Information (RFI), with the ability to complete submittals, commitments and change orders scheduled to roll out over the next year, offering the potential for significantly improved operational efficiency and field-to-office communications.

Cornerstone Solutions has designed Sapphire Prime Cloud Services, a cost-effective means to respond to the need for more robust server and operating system processing power to seamlessly support the new web-based applications, SQL replication and full breadth of Sage Mobile Projects functions offered in Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate version 17.1. Since the newest Sage release no longer supports Windows Server 2008 R2 Datacenter or 32-bit operating systems, Sapphire Prime provides users with access to a powerful, highly secure virtual server management solution, equipped with a Windows Server 2016 Datacenter Edition server configuration, hosted by telecommunications giant, CenturyLink.

"We want to make sure that we're giving our customers all the tools they need to be able to fully embrace all the current and anticipated features coming to Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate," said Dom Pernai, President of Cornerstone Solutions. "Sage Mobile Projects, the SQL database replication - all of that provides incredible value and feels truly groundbreaking for the industry. This release is the best yet, and Sapphire Prime is our way of ensuring businesses can get on board in a way that's affordable with a partner they trust in Cornerstone."

Initially launched in late 2016, Cornerstone's Sapphire Cloud Services are rapidly becoming an industry benchmark among virtual server management solutions on the market, offering ease of use and unmatched reliability to provide immense value to construction and real estate business owners.

"With Sapphire Cloud Services, I love that I'm able to remotely access my data from my home or office, and it's totally reliable," said Kenneth Silverman , Chief Accounting Officer for LG Construction & Development. "Honestly, it's probably the smoothest running service I'm currently using or have ever used."

In addition to the Windows Server 2016 Datacenter Edition server configuration, an annual contract with Sapphire Prime includes one authorized user, two 10-core CPUs, 32 GB of RAM, complimentary data usage of up to 200GB per month, nightly server backups to a cloud-based server and a redundant, off-site Sage data backup. Users can also flex their server capabilities as needed, with the option to add on storage, additional users, RAM, CPUs and IT help desk services. Fully equipped to run all current applications and near-future releases expected for Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate, Sapphire Prime provides construction and real estate businesses with an exceptional level of storage and server scalability, data security and system reliability to respond to industry growth - all at an efficient price point that amounts to far less than the total cost of owning an in-house server of similar caliber.

To learn more about Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate version 17.1 and Sapphire Prime features and pricing, please visit www.cornerstonesapphire.com, or email Dominic Pernai at dominicpernai@corner-sol.com. For more background on Cornerstone Solutions' long-standing dedication to providing construction and real estate partners with an innovative, solution-oriented approach, please visit www.corner-sol.com.

