BUENOS AIRES, Argentina , Aug.Â Grupo Clar n S.A. ("Grupo Clar n" or the "Company" LSE GCLA BCBA GCLA), the largest media company in Argentina , announced today its first half and second quarter results for 2017. Figures are stated in Argentine Pesos, unless otherwise indicated.

On September 28, 2016 , Grupo ClarÃ­n's Shareholders approved a split-up of Grupo ClarÃ­n's equity interest in CablevisiÃ³n S.A, the subsidiary that operates Grupo ClarÃ­n's cable television, internet and telephony segment, into a new Argentine corporation under the name of CablevisiÃ³n Holding S.A. ("CVH"). After the split-up is complete, CVH will own directly and indirectly, 60% equity interest in Cablevision.

The Effective Date of the Spin-off was May 1, 2017 . As from this date, CablevisiÃ³n Holding S.A. began activities on its own, and the accounting effects of the Spin-off became effective. For further information about CVH, please see the appendix of this report.

Highlights (1H17 vs. 1H16):

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(In millions of Ps.) 1H17 1H16 % Ch. 2Q17 1Q17 2Q16 QoQ YoY Net Sales 6,281.8 4,832.1 30.0% 3,606.0 2,675.8 2,746.2 34.8% 31.3% Adjusted EBITDA (1) 301.4 382.2 (21.1%) 388.5 (87.1) 315.5 (545.9%) 23.1% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) 4.8% 7.9% (39.3%) 10.8% (3.3%) 11.5% (430.9%) (6.2%) Income for the period 2,443.4 2,062.9 18.4% 637.0 1,806.5 949.7 (64.7%) 32.9% Attributable to: Equity Shareholders 1,494.2 1,227.8 21.7% 445.5 1,048.7 595.0 (57.5%) 25.1% Non-Controlling Interests 949.3 835.1 13.7% 191.4 757.8 354.7 (74.7%) 46.0%

(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as net sales minus cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) and selling and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies on the basis of operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute Adjusted EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, Adjusted EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA as we report it.

(2) We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA over Net Sales

