AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify West Wireline Agreement

DALLAS , Aug.Â Leadership of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) has notified AT&T that CWA represented wireline employees have voted to ratify a four year contract with Pacific Bell and Nevada Bell in the West region.

The contract covers over 17,000 wireline and DirecTV employees in California and Nevada. The agreement was reached on July 14 , after CWA-represented employees had narrowly failed to ratify a prior tentative agreement that had been reached in June. It was reached after extensive discussions between the Company, the CWA, and a federal mediator provided through the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

AT&T has reached, and union-represented employees have now voted to approve, 31 different labor agreements since 2015, covering about 145,000 employees.

