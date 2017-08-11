Finland Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband, and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

The "Finland Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband, and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Finland's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.

Finland's telecom market is among the more progressive in Europe, with considerable emphasis by operators to test-bed technologies, particularly in the mobile and broadband sectors. These efforts have been supported by the regulator which has provided additional spectrum for telecom services and is preparing spectrum auctions in two pioneer bands to enable mobile operators to trial 5G services from 2018.

As a result of these efforts the country enjoys among the highest broadband and mobile penetration rates in the region, with customers able to make use of the latest iterations of technologies including DOCSIS3.1, carrier aggregation with LTE-A, and GPON fibre infrastructure.

Finland has developed one of most advanced mobile markets in Europe, being among the first to launch 3G and LTE services and now in the forefront of 5G developments. The regulator in late 2016 auctioned spectrum in the 700MHz to extend the availability of LTE services nationally, while it also planned to make available to network operators spectrum in the 3.5GHz band by the end of 2018. This band is one of the pioneer bands which have been assigned for 5G across Europe. The Finnish vendor Nokia Networks is involved in trialling 5G technologies, mainly in cooperation with Elisa.

Subjects Include:

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key statistics

2. Telecommunications market

3. Regulatory environment

4. Fixed network operators

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

6. Broadband market

7. Digital media

8. Mobile communications

Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r83hw7/finland