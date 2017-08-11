Hytera to Showcase LTE-DMR Communications Solutions at APCO 2017

IRVINE, Calif. &Emergency communications personnel are faced with a dizzying array of products, vendors, and solutions to critical communications issues. As the leading global provider of innovative professional mobile radio (PMR) communications solutions, Hytera will showcase its innovative, cost effective, standards based product line in booth 409 at the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) annual conference, August 14 15 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

"Emergency communications personnel all over the world rely on Hytera products every day," said Kevin Nolan, Associate Director of Marketing, Hytera. "For more than 20 years, our innovative wireless solutions have provided communications for police and security forces, militaries, transportation agencies, global events, and corporations. We are proud to present our LTE-DMR multi-mode radio (the first convergence of critical voice services and broadband data in one device) at APCO 2017 along with the world's leading portfolio of rugged digital portable radios that are built to military standards, Hytera's patented Extended Pseudo Trunking (XPT) system, and solutions including backpack repeaters, quick mesh networks, DMR trunking cube base station, and critical surveillance & dispatch systems."

About Hytera

