Addvalue and Inmarsat Sign Agreement to Launch Inter-satellite Data Relay Service, a World's First Commercial On-demand Communications Service to Support LEO Satellite Operations

SINGAPORE , Aug. 10,Â 2017 PRNewswire Â Singapore's Main Board listed company, Addvalue Technologies Ltd and its subsidiaries ("Addvalue"), have formalized a worldwide agreement with UK listed Inmarsat plc ("Inmarsat"), the leading provider of global mobile satellite communications, to jointly offer the world's first commercial on demand communications service specifically designed to address certain elements of the rapidly expanding Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite market. The service, termed Inter Satellite Data Relay Service ("IDRS"), will enhance and improve the operational efficiency of LEO satellite operations globally. As an example, this service could be of particular interest to operators of scientific, weather forecasting, earth observation and imaging missions. The Inmarsat and Addvalue IDRS service agreement is a follow through of the signed Memorandum of Understanding announced by Addvalue on 2 February 2017 .

Up until the introduction of IDRS, communications with LEO satellites has only been available when the satellite is within line-of-sight of an earth station. This limited connectivity is available to a rigid time schedule based on the particular LEO satellite's orbit and the geographic location of the earth station. With IDRS LEO satellite operators will be able to have on-demand 24/7, near real-time two-way IP-based communications links to all of their satellites. IDRS will allow LEO constellation operators to rapidly respond to customer requirements and to operational anomalies in their fleet. IDRS will be based on Addvalue's space-tested IDRS terminal and Inmarsat's established Geosynchronous Earth Orbit ("GEO") I-4 satellite-based Broadband Global Area Network (BGAN) network. Addvalue expects that the IDRS service will have a significant impact on the operational efficiency and profitability of LEO satellite constellations.

This Master Service Agreement will make IDRS available to carefully targeted commercial LEO customers globally. Addvalue and Inmarsat will work together to take the IDRS service to market, with Addvalue providing the IDRS flight hardware to be carried on board the LEO satellites and serving as the distributor of IDRS airtime to LEO satellite operators.

Commenting on the Master Service Agreement, Dr Colin Chan , Chairman and CEO of Addvalue remarked that: "We are delighted that our years of hard work have resulted in our partnering with Inmarsat to offer this communications service. Catering to the fast growing LEO satellite market is an exciting business opportunity for us. Furthermore, this will enable us to extend our marketing to include IDRS airtime that has great upside potential for Addvalue. Inking this agreement will enable us to move forward commercial discussions with our customers."

About Addvalue Technologies Ltd. (www.addvaluetech.com)

Addvalue Technologies Ltd (A31) a SGX Mainboard-listed company, is a leading one-stop digital, wireless and broadband communications technology products innovator, which provides state-of-the-art satellite-based communication terminals and solutions for a variety of voice and IP based data applications.

Addvalue is presently a leading global developer and supplier of mobile satellite terminals supporting coverage provided by premier mobile satellite communication system operators. These terminals are an ideal choice for communications in areas around the world where terrestrial networks are non-existent, or ineffective. This is particularly so for maritime communications, which rely almost entirely on satellite communications, where Addvalue's marine communications terminals are well suited.

About Inmarsat (www.inmarsat.com)

Inmarsat plc is the leading provider of global mobile satellite communications services. Since 1979, Inmarsat has been providing reliable voice and high-speed data communications to governments, enterprises and other organizations, with a range of services that can be used on land, at sea or in the air. Inmarsat operates in more than 60 locations around the world, with a presence in the major ports and centres of commerce on every continent. Inmarsat is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ISAT.L). For more information, please visit www.inmarsat.com

About IDRS

The Addvalue developed IDRS terminal is an innovative key device that allows Addvalue to address a long-standing constraint on LEO satellite operations. Its unique value is it enables the provision of on-demand, low latency, 24/7 full duplex data services to support of commercial LEO satellite operations. Presently LEO satellite operators have only brief and intermittent data service opportunities that must be rigidly scheduled around the flight path of their LEO satellites. With Addvalue's IDRS this restriction is eliminated, thereby simplifying the task of managing LEO satellite operations. Further, on-demand aspect of the IDRS service will enhance the efficiency of LEO satellite operations. This is especially a boon to the operators of large LEO satellite fleets.

For Media and Investor Enquiries, please contact Ms. Yee Ping, TAN Mr. Chong Yap, TOK/Mr. James Bywater Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs and Communications Investor Relations Addvalue Technologies Ltd. Financial PR E: yeeping.tan@addvalue.com.sg E:tech@financialpr.com.sg Tel: (65) 6509 5705 T: (65) 6438 2990

