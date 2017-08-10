WIRED Brings The Future Of The Connected Life To Los Angeles At The Second Annual "WIRED Store" In Santa Monica

SAN FRANCISCO , Aug.Â Today, WIRED announces that the WIRED Store will return to Los Angeles for the second year in a row. The luxury pop up will open in Santa Monica from August 23 to September 4 . Â

This 2017 WIRED Store, presented by Genesis, offers a chance to experience the future of the connected life with the smartest and most stylish devices, which seamlessly transition from work to home, travel to play.

Visitors to the store will experience new product demos blending the smart home with the smart car-technologies that give savvy consumers the power to curate their experience as they travel through all spaces of modern life, from cueing the right music for the right moment to scoping out the newest nearby restaurant.

Products at the WIRED Store include:

The WIRED Store is also the exclusive demo site for new smart features of the 2017 Genesis G90 flagship sedan, which focuses on combining human-centered luxury with cutting-edge innovation. More details about the Genesis G90 exclusive demo to be announced. Follow @WIREDInsider for more information.

The WIRED Store is open August 23 - September 4 from 11am - 7pm on weekdays and 11am - 9pm on Fridays & Saturdays at the Santa Monica Place Mall.

