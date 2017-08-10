Fox TV Stations Launches New Court Show In Austin, Dallas, Los Angeles And Phoenix, And Nationally Via Facebook Live

LOS ANGELES , Aug. Fox TV Stations is bringing a new type of justice to its viewers with the launch of "Ana Polo Rules," a half hour show that broadcasts Monday thru Friday on select Fox owned stations in Los Angeles (KCOP Ch. My 13 at 4PM ) Dallas (KDFI Ch. My27 at 2 30PM ) Austin (KTBC Ch. 7 at 12 30PM ) and Phoenix (KUTP Ch. My 45 at 2 30PM ). In addition, the show can be seen nationally at 5PM PT 8PM ET through facebook.com AnaPoloRules.

Dr. Ana Maria Polo is smart, sassy, and already an influential personality within the United States and abroad, boasting over 15 million followers on social media. In "Ana Polo Rules," audiences are able to enjoy Polo's distinct personality in a court show that showcases current topics ranging from the outrageous to the heartbreaking.

"In two days- our online presence has exploded- our first episode posted on FB had over 1.6 million views- shared over 33 thousand times with over 10,000 comments. Fans are finding "Ana Polo Rules" on our stations and online. Dr. Polo is a force of nature with an enormous fan base- hungry for this new format. One of my favorite comments said that she was the new Dr. Phil. I couldn't agree more," said Stephen Brown , Executive Vice President, Programming and Development, Fox Television Stations

"I am excited to bring viewers a show that combines the traditional court format with elements of a talk show, something that makes it unique and fresh, while keeping alive the entertaining and educational factor. 'Ana Polo Rules' is justice with a human touch," said Polo.

Dr. Ana Maria Polo is a prominent and influential figure with over 16 years of experience in the television industry. She is the host of Telemundo's court show "Caso Cerrado ", the longest running and most successful court show in Spanish-language television, and the first Spanish language program nominated for a Daytime Entertainment Emmy® Award. Ana Maria Polo has been honored with several awards, including the prestigious Mike Leland Award that recognizes people and organizations within the world of communications that demonstrate a humanitarian commitment. She is Stand Up to Cancer's first Hispanic ambassador, and the first Hispanic personality invited by the Human Rights Organization to participate in their Americans for Marriage Equality video campaign release in Spanish and English.

