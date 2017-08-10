Cenero Listed as Top 10 Fast-Growing Integration Firm by Commercial Integrator

MALVERN, Pa. , Aug.Â Cenero, a leader in audio visual, unified communications and IT solutions, today announced it was named one of the 10 fastest growing integration firms by Commercial Integrator magazine. Cenero was included on the list for its consistent prolific growth over the past few years.

"Part of our exceptional growth is due to the strong symbiotic relationship between our integration and managed services offerings," said Chris Henry , CEO of Cenero. "Our suite of managed services for meeting room technology, called Constant Connect, helps fuel our integration business and our current clients recognize the value of Constant Connect. With Constant Connect, our clients have the unique ability to perform proactive closed-loop tests to monitor, diagnose and repair their entire AV enterprise for improved room uptime. This, along with our Reactive Services that provide on-demand service technicians at the touch of a button and our detailed Analytics on system performance provide clients with a complete solution to help improve their meeting experience."

"In addition, our strong team here at Cenero allows us to partner with clients all over the world to deliver interactive, flexible meeting environments that leverage technology to enhance communication and enable impactful video collaboration," continued Henry. "We expect to see continued growth as we expand our solutions over the next few years."

About Cenero Cenero is a service focused audio visual, unified communications and IT solutions provider. With extensive knowledge of the most advanced collaboration and audio visual technologies, the company's goal is to deliver programs that improve communication and drive efficiency throughout an organization. Cenero provides systems design installation, managed services, cloud-based video solutions and event services for companies throughout North America.

