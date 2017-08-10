Global Market Study on Mobile Operating Tables: Electric Power Source Segment Expected to Gain Traction During 2017-2025

LONDON , Aug. Report Description Manufacturers in the global mobile operating tables market are focused on innovations that challenge this market with lower pricing, thus expecting to increase their respective market shares. Companies in this market are also focusing on outsourcing the manufacturing of mobile operating tables to Asia Pacific in order to reduce their manufacturing costs and thus compete in the market with reduced prices. Key players in the market are entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and market presence across the globe. Leading players in the global mobile operating tables market are focusing on the development of new methods and techniques for multi functional operations. Companies in the global mobile operating tables market have adopted innovative marketing strategies to gain market share and have increased their focus on upgrading their product line owing to increasing demand among hospitals. In a new report titled "Mobile Operating Tables Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2017 2025," Persistence Market Research analysts have covered the global mobile operating tables market landscape in detail and presented forecasts for the next eight years. Download the full report https www.reportbuyer.com product 5056915 One of our key findings includes a comprehensive assessment of the growth and performance of the various regional mobile operating tables markets. We have observed that the mobile operating tables market in MEA is expected to record comparatively less growth due to low awareness levels regarding the use of technologically advanced operating tables for routine surgical procedures among healthcare professionals. On the other hand, North America represents the most lucrative market, followed by Europe and APAC. Mergers and acquisitions keep the threat of new entrants at a high level Our analysts have observed that preventive care is the only alternative to surgical procedures conducted in operating rooms. Also, treatment with pharmaceuticals could be considered as an external substitute for this market. Moreover, there are no direct substitutes for this market that could cause a threat to market growth. The market is dominated by a few major players, thereby keeping the bargaining power of buyers at a low level. On the other hand, the presence of local players and availability of used and refurbished products plays a key role in elevating the bargaining power of buyers to a medium level. The analysts have taken into consideration the factor of 'threats from new entry,' while examining this market. Factors such as steady growth, lack of strict regulatory approvals and options for mergers and acquisitions keep the threat of new entrants at a high level. On the other hand, high development and manufacturing costs of such equipment may play a key role in reducing this threat to a medium level. Market Segmentation By End User Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa By Application General Surgical Specialty Surgical By Power Source Manual Electric Hydraulic Electro hydraulic Research Methodology Download the full report https www.reportbuyer.com product 5056915 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers http www.reportbuyer.com For more information Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email query reportbuyer.com Â Tel 44 208 816 85 48 Website www.reportbuyer.com

