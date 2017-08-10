AT&T Wins 9th Consecutive J.D. Power Award for Wireless Purchase Experience

DALLAS , Aug. AT&T earned J.D. Power's Wireless Purchase Experience award today.Â It's our 9th consecutive win. We also debuted a new retail store design focused on entertainment to provide the connection and content customers want. We're committed to continuing our leadership in the industry and this new store design will keep us aligned with ourÂ customers' desires.

We won 4 of 6 factors to take the top ranking in the J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Full-Service StudySM Volume 2, released today. We've earned top honors in the last 9 studies, since 2013.

"This is an award based on customer feedback. Winning our 9th consecutive award from J.D. Power validates the hard work we put in to take care of them," said Rasesh Patel , senior executive vice president, Digital, Retail and Care, AT&T Entertainment Group. "We're never going to stop working to get better, which is why we're approaching our stores differently - with an entertainment focus."

Our new entertainment store design is an evolution two years in the making, and will reach 45 stores this year with hundreds to follow. It will be the design for all stores moving forward, both new and renovated.

Some of the key features of the new store format include:

"We know you'll walk in and realize something's different," said Patel. "We're proud to offer this combination of services. It's an exciting time for us and for our customers."

J.D. Power presents the Purchase Experience award twice a year. The study took place from January to June 2017 , with 6,703 U.S. wireless customers participating.

*About AT&T AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We offer the nation's best data network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

Â© 2017 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Claim based on the Nielsen Certified Data Network Score. Score includes data reported by wireless consumers in the Nielsen Mobile Insights survey, network measurements from Nielsen Mobile Performance and Nielsen Drive Test Benchmarks for Q4 2016 + Q1 2017 across 121 markets.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-wins-9th-consecutive-jd-power-award-for-wireless-purchase-experience-300502732.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.

http://www.att.com