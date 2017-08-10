Vislink Receives $200,000 in Orders for Microwave Communications Equipment Used for Airborne Surveillance by African Police Force

SARASOTA, Fla. , Aug.Â xG Technology, Inc. ("xG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announced today that its Vislink business has received orders valued at approximately $200,000 for specialized microwave communications equipment to be used in airborne surveillance and law enforcement operations by a police force in Africa . The orders are the first for Vislink for deployment by this end user customer, and follow on orders are expected to be received. Â

The Vislink equipment covered by these orders will be used in an airborne video downlink application. It was specifically chosen because its ruggedized design and ability to withstand the rigors of in-flight operations surpassed the capabilities of existing alternatives. Vislink delivered equipment customized to the specific mechanical requirements and flight characteristics of the end user customer's aircraft.

This order is the latest in a number of contracts received by xG Technology's IMT and Vislink units for airborne downlink systems and related components from local, state and national police and security organizations in the US, the UK and around the world. With solutions designed for airborne, maritime, unmanned, plus ground vehicle and fixed site applications, IMT and Vislink combine the latest in microwave, satellite and cellular communication technologies to provide surveillance operators and senior officers with increased situational awareness, even in the most challenging conditions.

George Schmitt , CEO and Chairman of the Board of xG Technology, said, "This order continues the steady flow of wins recorded by IMT and Vislink in law enforcement, defense and homeland security markets. Their technology innovations, successful track record and dedication to meeting customer needs make them the de facto standard in mission-critical video transmission solutions."

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink, and xMax.

IMT has pioneered advanced digital microwave systems and is a trusted supplier to broadcast, sports and entertainment, and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. Their products are recognized for their high level of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. More information about IMT can be found at www.imt-solutions.com. Vislink specializes in the wireless capture, delivery and management of secure, high-quality, live video, and serves broadcast & media and public safety & surveillance markets. More information about Vislink can be found at http://www.vislink.com/.

xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. It was designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations, making it ideal for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.

Based in Sarasota, Florida , xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to xG Technology, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

xG Technology: Daniel Carpini 941-953-9035 daniel.carpini@xgtechnology.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vislink-receives-200000-in-orders-for-microwave-communications-equipment-used-for-airborne-surveillance-by-african-police-force-300502684.html

SOURCE xG Technology, Inc.

http://www.xgtechnology.com