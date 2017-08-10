Samsung Accelerates Channel Program with New Investments In Partner Training, Demand Generation

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA) helps partners drive greater demand, increase sales and serve customers more effectively. Samsung's latest advancements for partners include an enhanced Training and Certification program, an expansion of its Marketing Concierge support, and a new channel program dedicated to accelerating mobile first strategies.

"Our channel partners are a critical extension of Samsung's sales force and we continually invest in their enablement to drive growth," said Kevin Gilroy, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Samsung Electronics America. "Today's advancements will raise our channel training, demand generation and mobility initiatives to a new level, providing partners with resources to gain deeper knowledge on Samsung solutions, and position themselves as go-to experts across vertical industries."

Samsung's vision for the channel focuses on four key areas: increasing demand through partners, accelerating knowledge transfer, driving partner profitability and simplifying platforms. As part of this strategy, Samsung today delivers:

A Samsung business partner who has used the STEP program's enhanced Training and Certification tools is Insight, a leading provider of Intelligent Technology Solutions™ to organizations of all sizes. According to Bob Kane, SVP product management at Insight:

"At Insight, we believe technology is no longer just a part of the business, it's becoming the business. We feel strongly about bringing the right solutions and partner products together, so clients can manage IT needs today and transform for what's next. Samsung's training and certification program empowers our teammates to offer better mobility solutions to our clients. It provides a simple way to grow our expertise in changing business environments. With faster access to training and the ability to gain deeper understanding about client needs, our partnership with Samsung opens up new opportunities to reach our clients where they want to be - anywhere, on mobile."

