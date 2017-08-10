NYU WIRELESS Celebrates Five Years of Pioneering Research into Making 5G Communications a Reality

BROOKLYN, N.Y. , Aug. 10, 2017 PRNewswire USNewswire Â This month marks the fifth anniversary of the launch of NYU WIRELESS, a multidisciplinary research center founded in 2012 to develop the fundamental theories and techniques for next generation mass deployable wireless devices across a wide range of applications and markets. In the years that followed, it has become central to the remarkably rapid adoption of technologies that promise to deliver broadband speed to wireless communication, thereby holding great promise for smart devices, autonomous cars, medical applications, and Wi Fi for remote regions.

A key focus of the center, based at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, relates to millimeter wave (mmWave) systems operating in the high frequency bands above 10 gigahertz (GHz). Because of the large available bandwidths in these frequencies, the spectrum has the potential to provide orders of magnitude greater data rates than 4G wireless systems, which work in the highly congested narrow bands below 3 GHz.

In 2013, when NYU WIRELESS Founding Director Theodore (Ted) S. Rappaport published the seminal paper "Millimeter Wave Mobile Communications for 5G Cellular: It Will Work!" (http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/6515173/?reload=true&arnumber=6515173), few researchers had even recognized the potential of that spectrum - mistakenly believing that lower frequencies represented the limits of possibility for most wireless communications.

The technology promises to support high-bandwidth mobile content at speeds exceeding 10 gigabits per second -a thousand times today's current mobile phone download speeds, ushering in a new age of wireless communication in which physicians can routinely use sophisticated virtual-reality tools to treat patients from remote locations; cars sharing a road communicate to avoid accidents; hundreds of millions of illiterate adults around the globe get access to needed educational materials; and smart buildings make the most efficient possible use of energy.

"5G represents a revolutionary change that will enable a connected world beyond anything we've seen before," said Melissa Arnoldi , senior executive vice president, Technology & Operations, AT&T Communications, which is one of the center's industrial affiliates. "NYU WIRELESS is playing a vital role in this transformation and in providing its students the technical skills they'll need to take advantage of the new career opportunities in this field."

The research also holds the promise of dramatically improving urban reception and reducing the cost of bringing fiber optic-speed Wi-Fi and wireless service to underserved rural areas, thus democratizing access and helping bridge the digital divide.

The center has also made an impact in the medical field. Collaborations include creating new signal processing methods that allow patients to move about while taking an MRI and studying the amount of radiological exposure that leukemia patients are subjected to after undergoing a stem cell transplant. In another recent and important example, Tandon Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Yao Wang collaborated with researchers from the NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing and other institutions to use machine learning and video analysis to detect and manage lymphedema, a condition common among breast cancer survivors.

Among the research accomplishments of the center, now under the direction of NYU Tandon Associate Professor of Computer and Electrical Engineering Sundeep Rangan, are:

The center's more than 100 researchers - frequent recipients of generous grants from the National Science Foundation and other sources - include some of the most respected figures in the field, and NYU WIRELESS's student members include multiple recipients of the Marconi Society Paul Baran Young Scholar Award for their work on 5G wireless technology.

NYU WIRELESS has nearly 20 industrial affiliates including AT&T, CableLabs, Crown Castle, Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, Interdigital, Keysight Technologies, L3 Communications, National Instruments, NextLink, Nokia, OPPO, Qualcomm, SiBeam, Sprint, UMC, and Verizon. Affiliates gain early access to the center's internationally recognized research, work with students and faculty on 5G-oriented projects, and have access to a pipeline of engineering talent for summer internships and full-time jobs.

"Accompanying the intense pace of research and development in the industry is the expectation that ultra-fast connectivity delivering huge data rates is imminent," said Rangan. "Our industrial affiliate sponsors are fulfilling those expectations, and NYU WIRELESS is happy to be playing a key role by working with them. With predictions of 46 billion Internet of Things-connected devices by 2020, audio and video streaming becoming ever more ubiquitous, and virtual and augmented reality apps coming to the fore, it's extremely important for every sector to work together to advance the field."

Research conducted at NYU WIRELESS was a key element in the Federal Communications Commission's 2016 passage of the Spectrum Frontiers Proposal (SFP), which frees up vast amounts of new bandwidth in the underutilized high-band spectrum. Additionally, NYU WIRELESS was one of only two academic institutions chosen by the FCC to help test, debug, and provide feedback on a new web-based portal that lets researchers apply for a program experimental license, a development that will reduce barriers to experimentation for universities, research laboratories, health care institutions, and manufacturers. (NYU WIRELESS was also the first applicant to receive a program experimental license.) In addition to the FCC, such bodies as the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and International Telecommunications Union (ITU) have also drawn upon NYU WIRELESS recommendations on regulation, safety, feasibility, and timing in setting their new benchmarks and standards for the future generations of wireless.

Industrial affiliates are important participants in the annual Brooklyn 5G Summit, an invitation-only event held every spring at NYU Tandon and co-organized by Nokia. It draws hundreds of top figures in business, government, and academia from around the globe to explore the future of 5G wireless. The 2017 summit featured talks on 5G New Radio (NR), a wireless standard intended to become a foundation for the next mobile networks; Massive MIMO antenna technology; 5G network architecture and proof-of-concept systems; and more. IEEE, the world's largest engineering organization, broadcasts the event over the internet and archives the talks, which often move the industry to action.

Affiliate sponsors affirmed the importance of the contributions made by NYU WIRELESS and have expressed appreciation for its work.

"InterDigital congratulates NYU WIRELESS on their fifth anniversary,"Douglas Castor , the senior director of InterDigital Labs at InterDigital Communications, said. "As a long term supporter of the University, and one of the center's inaugural members, we've benefitted from interacting with the great faculty, students, and growing number of industry participants. Plus, the Brooklyn 5G Summit has been an annual highlight that invigorates the worldwide discussion about 5G wireless technology."

"We will continue to work tirelessly with our industrial affiliate sponsors to expand the frontiers of wireless communication and encourage its use for the benefit of society," Rappaport said. "Thanks to the commitment and dedication of the talented students who come here to explore the frontiers of wireless and medicine, coupled with the great support we receive from industry and government agencies, I expect our next five years to be marked by further cutting-edge research, empowered by new faculty who will join us and expand our impact. My hope is that we continue to be a vanguard in advancing the wireless future, while offering fundamental knowledge and sound advice to our students, our industrial affiliate sponsors, and government agencies."

About NYU WIRELESS

NYU WIRELESS is a multi-disciplinary academic research center that offers an unprecedented and unique set of skills. Centered at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, and involving more than 100 faculty and students throughout the entire NYU community, NYU WIRELESS offers its faculty, students and affiliated sponsors from industry a world-class research environment that is creating the fundamental theories and techniques for next-generation mass-deployable wireless devices across a wide range of applications and markets. This center combines NYU Tandon, NYU School of Medicine and NYU Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, and offers a depth of expertise with unparalleled capabilities for the creation of new wireless circuits and systems as well as new health care solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit nyuwireless.com.

About the New York University Tandon School of Engineering

The NYU Tandon School of Engineering dates to 1854, the founding date for both the New York University School of Civil Engineering and Architecture and the Brooklyn Collegiate and Polytechnic Institute (widely known as Brooklyn Poly). A January 2014 merger created a comprehensive school of education and research in engineering and applied sciences, rooted in a tradition of invention and entrepreneurship and dedicated to furthering technology in service to society. In addition to its main location in Brooklyn , NYU Tandon collaborates with other schools within NYU , the country's largest private research university, and is closely connected to engineering programs at NYU Abu Dhabi and NYU Shanghai. It operates Future Labs focused on start-up businesses in downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn and an award-winning online graduate program. For more information, visit http://engineering.nyu.edu.

