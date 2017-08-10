NextRadio Connects With LG to Deliver Free Unrestricted FM Radio Access on Mobile Devices

INDIANAPOLIS , Aug.Â TagStation LLC, owner of the NextRadio app, announced an agreement with leading smartphone manufacturer LG Electronics MobileComm to enable FM chips in LG phones.Â

LG will enable the FM chip in its smartphones going forward, providing millions of people easy access to local FM Radio across the United States and Canada , as well as Latin American countries, with more countries to follow. Subject to agreements with wireless carriers, LG also will preload NextRadio on a number of models.

The collaboration will allow LG users to listen and experience live, local radio on their smartphones in a brand new way and provide access to audio emergency alerts even if cellular coverage becomes congested or unavailable.

With the NextRadio app, consumers have the ability to listen to the best live music, sports and talk experience via local over-the-air FM radio, while experiencing interactive music content, promotions and ads synced to the on-air broadcast. The direct connection to the phone's FM chip allows users to use 3 times less battery and 20 times less data than streaming radio apps when listening to NextRadio broadcasts.

"We are proud and excited to partner with one of the world's leading smartphone providers to continue our mission of connecting and exposing users to a fully immersive radio experience," says Paul Brenner , President of NextRadio powered by TagStation. "This alliance will give millions of consumers the opportunity to receive real over-the-air FM radio through their phone."

About NextRadioÂ® powered by TagStation, LLC TagStation, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Emmis Communications Corporation. TagStation, LLC has developed the TagStationÂ® service to provide radio stations with artist and title information and unique interactivity with listeners. With partial funding from NAB Labs, TagStation also developed the NextRadioÂ® hybrid radio smartphone app which uses TagStationÂ® cloud services to provide a rich FM radio listening experience on smartphones and tablets by combining the devices' built-in FM tuner and the internet. NextRadio, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TagStation, LLC and serves as a principle distributor of the NextRadio App. Founded in 2013, TagStation, LLC and NextRadio, LLC are headquartered in Indianapolis, IN with offices in Indianapolis and Chicago, IL. For more information about TagStationÂ®, visit TagStation.com. For more information about NextRadioÂ®, visit NextRadioApp.com.

