Oppenheimer Concludes Its Twentieth Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

NEW YORK , Aug.Â Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer"), a unit of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE OPY), today concluded its 20th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference in Boston . The two day conference brought together over 100 leading public and private companies in the technology industry, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Tesla Motors.

"The technology sector remains one of the most dynamic sectors in the market, and a core focus for Oppenheimer amid widespread digital disruption," said Erica L. Moffett , Managing Director and Associate Director of Research at Oppenheimer. "This conference provides a broad look across the supply chain at both existing and emerging technologies, and offers investors the opportunity to evaluate and interact with companies at the forefront of these innovations."

The conference featured the following Oppenheimer Research Analysts:

Oppenheimer's next two conferences, the Midwest Corporate Access Day in Chicago and the Boston Oncology Insights Summit, both kick-off on August 16 . Midwest Corporate Access Day will couple portfolio managers and analysts across the Midwest with mid-to-large companies for in-depth insights. The Boston Oncology Insights Summit will explore several oncology-focused companies and host a series of discussions with experts in the space.

