Momentum Builds as Third State Deploys Rave 911 Suite Statewide Surpassing 45 Million Protected Nationally

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. , Aug.Â Rave Mobile Safety (Rave),Â provider of critical communication and data platform trusted to save lives, today announced rapid expansion of Rave 911 Suite before attending the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) 2017, held in Denver, Colorado August 13 16 . Rave 911 Suite now impacts 15 percent of 9 1 1 calls nationwide due in part to statewide expansion in Delaware and sustaining state partnerships with Arkansas and Michigan .

"As the 9-1-1 industry continues to revolutionize emergency response, we are proud to partner with our customers to provide enhanced data and communication tools to save lives," said Tom Axbey , president and CEO of Rave Mobile Safety. "Today, call takers leverage Rave 911 Suite's additional data and communication tools on an unmatched 15 percent of 9-1-1 calls made nationally."

Rave 911 Suite Deployed Statewide in Delaware

Following the success of the Rave Platform in New Castle County, Delaware has made Rave 911 Suite standard across the state. Call takers can now leverage the platform's data and communication tools and residents can create a free Smart911 Safety Profile, which provides additional data to help first responders save time and save lives.

The Chat, Notes, Location and Facility features provide call takers with additional tools to improve situational awareness and emergency response. A key component of the Rave 911 Suite is the Chat component. Call takers can initiate 2-way SMS chat conversations with any mobile caller. For emergency callers that may have poor coverage, be non-verbal or in situations where they cannot speak, this feature allows the 9-1-1 call taker to easily contact them to gather more information and send help. This Chat component also helps states resolve dropped calls and accidental dials.

The Rave 911 Suite is currently available across portions of 44 states and thousands of municipalities across the country, and has been credited with positively impacting emergency situations and saving lives across the U.S., including a missing child case in Arkansas , a heart attack victim in Tennessee and a man trapped in a house fire in Michigan .

Rave 911 Suite Receives Third Round of Funding from Michigan State Legislators

In November 2016 , Michigan made the Rave 911 Suite available to every 9-1-1 center, statewide and publicly launched Smart911 to every resident of Michigan . The state initially funded a $2.2 million grant that covered the cost for any 9-1-1 public-safety answering point (PSAP) in Michigan to subscribe to the Rave 911 Suite. This third round of funding ensures that the state of Michigan continues to fund this service for the local governments.

The state continues to fund the technology as it specifically helps resolve dropped calls and reduce unnecessary dispatches through Chat intervention. For a case study detailing how the Rave 911 Suite has helped to save lives and money in Ottawa County, Michigan visit here.

"Each resident of Michigan deserves to be protected by the Rave 911 Suite and we are pleased to continue to support access to this technology," said Senator Margaret O'Brien of Michigan . "With this funding, we continue to entrust Rave with the ability to provide essential technology to reduce response times and save lives."

Arkansas Continues Six Year Partnership with Rave 911 Suite, Rave Prepare and Rave Panic Button

Rave has a long-standing partnership with Arkansas , deploying Rave 911 Suite statewide in 2011 and Rave Prepare in 2013. In 2015, Rave Panic Button was deployed to all schools in the state, serving more than 1,000 K-12 public schools.

As the first state in the nation to provide Rave 911 Suite statewide, Arkansas has been instrumental in helping develop components to the Rave platform including Chat, Notes and Facility profiles. The continued partnership and collaboration between Rave and Arkansas provides improved data and communication tools to 9-1-1 call takers and better preparedness tools for citizens through Smart911.

Rave Announces 2018 Rave User Summit Each year, Rave brings together its customers to explore current challenges and opportunities, discuss emergency response best practices and evaluate new product concepts. The 2018 Rave User Summit will take place on April 16-18, 2018 in Denver, Colorado . Registration is currently open here: www.ravesummit.com

About Rave Mobile Safety Rave Mobile Safety provides the leading critical communication and data platform trusted to help save lives. Used by leading education and healthcare institutions, enterprises and state and local public safety agencies, the award-winning Rave platform including Rave Alertâ„¢, Rave 911 Suite, Rave Panic Buttonâ„¢, Rave Guardianâ„¢, Rave Prepareâ„¢ and Rave Eyewitnessâ„¢ protects millions of individuals. Rave Mobile Safety is headquartered in Framingham, MA. For more information, please visit https://www.ravemobilesafety.com.

