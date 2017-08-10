MicroVision Prices $10 Million Offering of Common Stock

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ MVIS), a leader in innovative ultra miniature laser display and sensing technology, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,761,905 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.10 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $10 million. MicroVision has also granted the underwriter a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional 714,286 shares of common stock to cover over allotments, if any.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., a subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS), is acting as the sole underwriter of the offering. Rodman & Renshaw, a unit of H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, is acting as financial advisor in the offering.

MicroVision expects to receive net proceeds, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $9.1 million from the offering. MicroVision intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about August 15, 2017, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The securities described above are being offered by MicroVision pursuant to its registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-211869) (including a related registration statement filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933), previously declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The offering may be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering. The preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering have been filed with the SEC, and a final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering will be filed with the SEC, and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained, when available, from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., 277 Park Avenue, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10172, or by email at prospectus@ladenburg.com.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is the creator of PicoP® scanning technology, an ultra-miniature laser projection and sensing solution based on the laser beam scanning methodology pioneered by the company. MicroVision's platform approach for this advanced display and sensing solution means that it can be adapted to a wide array of applications and form factors. It is an advanced solution for a rapidly evolving, always-on world. MicroVision's business model and product line offering includes display and sensing engines, licensing its patented technology and selling components to licensees for incorporation into their scanning engines.

Extensive research has led MicroVision to become an independently recognized leader in the development of intellectual property. MicroVision's IP portfolio has been recognized by the Patent Board as a top 50 IP portfolio among global industrial companies and has been included in the Ocean Tomo 300 Patent Index. The company is based in Redmond, Wash.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including those relating to closing of the offering, and those statements using words such as "expects" or "intends" are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the company's forward-looking statements include the following: our ability to successfully complete the offering on terms and conditions satisfactory to us; the possible adverse impact on the market price of our shares of common stock due to the dilutive effect of the securities to be sold in the offering; capital market risks; our ability to raise additional capital when needed; products incorporating our PicoP® display engine may not achieve market acceptance, commercial partners may not perform under agreements as anticipated, we may be unsuccessful in identifying parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts we deem desirable for the purchase of products or license of IP assets, our or our customers failure to perform under open purchase orders; our financial and technical resources relative to those of our competitors; our ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of our technologies; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights and protect our proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market our products; potential product liability claims; and other risk factors identified from time to time in the company's SEC reports, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

