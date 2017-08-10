Unexpected Fees Create Significant Drag on Wireless Purchase Experience, J.D. Power Finds

COSTA MESA, Calif. , Aug. Price consistency or the alignment between advertised price and the price that actually shows up on a customer's bill is a critical driver of customer satisfaction with the wireless purchase experience, according to the J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Full Service Performance StudySM Volume 2 and the J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Non Contract Performance StudySM Volume 2, both released today.

"Increased customer awareness of taxes and hidden fees on their wireless bills is clearly starting to have an effect on the overall purchase experience," said Peter Cunningham , technology, media & telecommunications practice lead at J.D. Power. "The good news for wireless companies is that there is a huge opportunity to win the hearts and minds of customers by simply delivering better consistency between advertised and actual pricing. Those who recognize this issue and effectively address it will go a long way toward shedding the 'used car dealer' stigma that is growing among consumers regarding wireless carriers."

Following are key findings from the studies:

Study Rankings

AT&T ranks highest among wireless full-service carriers, with an overall score of 823. MetroPCS ranks highest among non-contract full-service carriers with a score of 810, and Consumer Cellular ranks highest among non-contract value carriers with a score of 863.

About the Studies

Now in their 14th year, the U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Full-Service Performance Study and U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Non-Contract Performance Study evaluate the wireless purchase experience of customers who use any one of three purchase channels: phone calls with sales representatives; visits to a retail wireless store; or online/website. Overall purchase experience satisfaction with both full-service and non-contract carriers is measured in six factors (in order of importance): store sales representative; website; offerings and promotions; phone sales representative; store facility; and cost of service.

The 2017 U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Full-Service Performance Study-Volume 2 is based on responses from 6,703 full-service customers. The 2017 U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Non-Contract Performance Study-Volume 2 is based on responses from 3,011 non-contract customers. Both studies are based on the experiences of current wireless service customers who made a sales transaction with their current carrier within the previous three months. The studies were fielded from January through June 2017 .

For more information about the J.D. Power U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Full-Service Performance Study and the U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Non-Contract Performance Study, visit http://www.jdpower.com/resource/us-wireless-purchase-experience-satisfaction-study.

See the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2017123.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif. , and has offices serving North/South America , Asia Pacific and Europe . J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments and private equity firm headquartered in London , and is led by its four founders: Athene Li , Joseph Pacini , Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer .

Study Rankings Overall Purchase Experience Rankings (Based on a 1,000-point scale) Full-Service Carriers JDPower.com Power Circle Ratings™ For Consumers AT&T 823 5 Full-Service Average 816 3 Verizon Wireless 814 3 T-Mobile 813 3 Sprint 785 2 Non-Contract Full-Service Carriers MetroPCS 810 5 Cricket 808 5 Virgin Mobile 802 3 Non-Contract Full-Service Average 802 3 Boost Mobile 786 2 Non-Contract Value Carriers Consumer Cellular 863 5 Net10 810 3 Non-Contract Value Average 806 3 TracFone 805 3 Straight Talk 774 2 Power Circle Ratings Legend 5 - Among the best 4 - Better than most 3 - About average 2 - The rest Award-Eligible Full-Service Carriers Included in the Study Company Key Executive Company Location AT&T Glenn Lurie Atlanta, Ga. Sprint Marcelo Claure Overland Park, Kan. T-Mobile John Legere Bellevue, Wash. Verizon Wireless John Stratton New York, N.Y. Award-Eligible Non-Contract Carriers Included in the Study Company Key Executive Company Location Boost Mobile Marcelo Claure Overland Park, Kan. Consumer Cellular John Marick Portland, Ore. Cricket John Dwyer San Diego, Calif. MetroPCS John Legere Bellevue, Wash. Net10 Gustavo Blanco Miami, Fla. Straight Talk Gustavo Blanco Miami, Fla. TracFone Gustavo Blanco Miami, Fla. Virgin Mobile Marcelo Claure Overland Park, Kan.

