Oclaro to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Aug.Â Oclaro, Inc. (Nasdaq OCLR), a leading provider and innovator of optical communications solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in several upcoming investor conferences.

Event: Jefferies Semiconductors, Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 Location: The Ritz-Carlton - Chicago Meeting Times: 8:00 a.m. - 4:05 p.m. Central Time Event: Piper Jaffray Tech Select Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 Location: The Ritz-Carlton - Laguna Niguel, CA Meeting Times: 8:00 a.m. - 4:55 p.m. Pacific Time Event: Citi 2017 Global Technology Conference Date: Thursday, September 7, 2017 Location: New York Hilton Midtown - New York City Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time Event: Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 Location: Encore at Wynn Las Vegas - Las Vegas Presentation Time: 7:40 a.m. Pacific Time

A webcast of the conference presentation, where available, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.oclaro.com

About Oclaro Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR), is a leader in optical components and modules for the long-haul, metro and data center markets. Leveraging more than three decades of laser technology innovation and photonics integration, Oclaro provides differentiated solutions for optical networks and high-speed interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications. For more information, visit www.oclaro.com or follow on Twitter at @OclaroInc.

